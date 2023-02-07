Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More security measures coming soon to Incline Village schools
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village students will begin to see new security measures that is expected to increase safety at schools as soon as this spring. New additions include a gun-detecting dog to be trained in the coming months, updated security measures as a result funding by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and two new Washoe County deputies on the Incline High School campus next year.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Forest Health has ‘industry-leading’ MRI system available
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced this week it has the implemented the industry-leading 3.0 Tesla MRI at the Tahoe Forest Hospital. The new MRI adapts to each patient’s unique body to deliver stunning precision, accuracy, speed and efficiency. Trusted by doctors and preferred by...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton receives Women’s Choice Award as a top hospital for patient safety
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health received the 2023 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, officials announced on Wednesday. This award ranks 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering orthopedics services, recognizing those with the highest safety ratings for safe surgical practices and lowest rates for complications and infections.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Healthy Tahoe: Home health and hospice in the mountains
Home health and hospice are challenging areas of health care even in perfect conditions. In Tahoe, added impacts of winter weather, tourism travel, and mountain passes can lead to the perfect storm. Yet, we are proud to navigate the challenges and provide medical care to our medically-vulnerable population. Home health...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action this week: Ski with a Ranger, Puppet Art Theater, Trivia Snowshoe Hike, spirit tastings, live music
The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Village for skiers and snowboarders. Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday through the end of March, weather permitting. The next tour will be hosted Friday, Feb. 10. The tour lasts approximately one hour and no reservation is needed to attended. Participants in this free program must be intermediate level of riding and must provide their own lift tickets.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID discusses Beach House project, announce Ordinance 7 public hearing date
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees got right down to it in their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with a long discussion about plans for the Beach House project. Staff requested the board’s feedback on the design that was initially shown at the end of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Love in the air: Valentine’s Day options at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are many special events at Lake Tahoe to help spread the love this season. Festivities for the day of love are beginning with a Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 795 from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., and live music with the Cash Only band will begin at 6 p.m.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe may receive some snow to start weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bit of snow appears to be headed to Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting that after a sunny Thursday with the high hitting 50, a weaker system may enter the region Friday and last into Saturday bringing a few inches of snow.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Grizzlies ice hockey to celebrate senior athletes; Mayor to drop puck
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Amateur Hockey Association, aka the Tahoe Grizzlies Youth Hockey Travel Club, will honor its high school varsity team’s senior athletes this weekend and the mayor will be on hand to celebrate and drop the puck. The Grizzlies will take on...
