Read full article on original website
Related
Look Inside Tom Brady’s Apartment in Florida, Priced at $60,000 Per Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here I am thinking the cost of living is expensive here... Have you seen or heard about Tom Brady's apartment in Tampa, Florida?. Let me break...
Sean Payton sends Rob Gronkowski message
After a very brief retirement from his coaching career, longtime NFL head coach Sean Payton is back in the league as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. And just a few days after formally accepting the job, it looks like he’s already (jokingly) recruiting some of his former Fox coworkers to come out Read more... The post Sean Payton sends Rob Gronkowski message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is currently renowned as the best quarterback in the NFL. But, in an alternate reality, perhaps Mahomes would be arguing pivotal law cases in front of the Supreme Court. Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, speaking to NBC Sports on Radio Row during Super Bowl pregame festivities, revealed that her Chiefs Read more... The post Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Look: Joe Montana Asked To Pick Between Himself, Tom Brady
Since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week, the debate about who is the greatest quarterback of all time has raged with more intensity than ever. Among NFL fans, Brady has been the most popular choice. However, quite a few prominent voices say they would still take former San ...
Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman As Son Jack, 15, Is ‘Towering Over’ Him: Photo
The kids are all grown up! Football star Tom Brady, 45, posted a hilarious Instagram Story that poked fun at former football player Julian Edelman, 36, for being shorter than Tom’s son, John “Jack” Edward, 15. “Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old [sic] is towering over you,” he captioned the post along with two red heart emojis. In the snapshot, Julian stood back-to-back with Jack, as they both smiled big for the camera.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
The Quiet Desperation of Tom Brady
A few years ago, I asked Tom Brady if he ever worried that too much of his life was consumed by the game of football. This was, in retrospect, kind of a duh question to put to someone who played, you know, the game of football for a living. Rather successfully, too, and for a long time.Brady confirmed the question’s premise that, yes, football meant pretty much everything to him and he could not imagine doing anything else with himself. “I’m not a musician, not an artist,” he told me, among other noninterests and non-hobbies. “What am I gonna do,...
NFL World Reacts To New Tom Brady Retirement Decision
On February 2, 2022 Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football. Just over a month later, Brady decided he wasn't done with the game and announced his comeback for the 2022 season. Then, a year to the day after his first retirement, Brady retired from the game again. He made it ...
J.J. Watt reveals surprising future plans
Last month, legendary defensive end J.J. Watt made the stunning decision to retire even though he can still play at a high level. Given his love for the game, many have speculated that Watt might consider moving into coaching in the future. But that doesn’t seem to be in his future. During an appearance on Read more... The post J.J. Watt reveals surprising future plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fashion: The most stylish players, including Tom Brady
There is no doubt that our favorite NFL stars are known for their talent on the field. However when it comes to their sense of style, there are some players that take fashion very seriously, showing off their incredible outfits and adding a personal touch to their wardrobes. Now...
wonderwall.com
Super Bowl LVII: Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, 'Ted Lasso' and more celebrity fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri, are a long way from Hollywood, but that doesn't mean the two teams competing in Super Bowl LVII are lacking support from seriously big names…. Bradley Cooper, for instance, probably bleeds green. The nine-time Oscar nominee is often seen at Eagles games with team owner...
Patrick Mahomes's Wife Brittany Is More Than Just a WAG
If Patrick Mahomes is on the field, you can bet that his wife, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), is in the crowd wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and making a lot of noise. Patrick has been married to Brittany since 2022, and she has gone viral more than once for her very vocal support of her quarterback husband.
Former Patriots executive auctioning off Super Bowl ring to support veterans
MANCHESTER, NH - They may own an NFL record, but each one of the Patriots six Super Bowl titles have a special spot in the hearts of New England fans. But for Lou Imbriano, he's hoping to create a new memory with one of them. The former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer is auctioning off his official Super Bowl XXXVIII ring that he earned with the Pats for the 2003 season. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in that game. "Everybody remembers, if you're a New England Patriots fan, where you were when they won the first Super...
msn.com
Donna Kelce shows off 'split' Super Bowl jacket for big game
Donna Kelce joins TODAY to talk Super Bowl pre-game preps, baking chocolate chip cookies for her sons and teaming up with Bud Light at the winning city’s parade. Meanwhile, Mike Tirico weighs in on where the key to the game lies and reveals who he thinks will win it all.
George Kittle sings admittedly terrible song about 49ers season
Kittle probably won't be quitting his day job anytime soon
Yardbarker
Potential Commanders buyer Josh Harris toured team facility
Dan Snyder has explored options of selling the Washington Commanders since November, hiring Bank of America Securities to help facilitate a potential transaction. There have been numerous reports, but the latest by Ben Standig of The Athletic details the current stage of the Commanders’ sale. According to Standig, Philadelphia...
Tom Colicchio’s Wing Recipe Deserves a Spot in Your Super Bowl Spread
In addition to the mountains of barbecue that will be devoured in Kansas City and the mountains of cheesesteak that will be inhaled in Philadelphia during Super Bowl LVII, residents of those cities will also take down their fair share of the record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings that are projected to be consumed when the Chiefs take on the Eagles on Sunday evening.
WATCH: Eli Manning, Rob Gronkowski Face Off in High Stakes, Hilarious Pickleball Match
To make it to the NFL, you have to be a competitor. That’s certainly true for both Eli Manning and... The post WATCH: Eli Manning, Rob Gronkowski Face Off in High Stakes, Hilarious Pickleball Match appeared first on Outsider.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0