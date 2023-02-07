ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman showed up to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police initially said they were investigating a shooting as the cause.

Around 9:30 a.m., a spokesperson for GRPD said the victim was likely stabbed, not shot. Police said the victim had been giving conflicting statements and no scene had been confirmed.

4d ago

"The 'witness/victim' is giving conflicting statements and has not disclosed the location for the scene of the crime. Does this lack of cooperation and transparency remind anyone of the likely problem going on here?!

