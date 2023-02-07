Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley’s recent tweets make Lakers trade even more savage
Patrick Beverley’s bad luck with trade news continued once again after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Lakers this year. The Los Angeles Lakers were active in the week after the trade deadline. While they did lose out on acquiring Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, they did make a big splash move by acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade also including the Utah Jazz. In that very trade, they moved Russell Westbrook to Utah, who move Mike Conley to Minnesota.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver reveals mindset behind the Saddiq Bey trade
It looked as though the Detroit Pistons were going to be idle at the trade deadline, but at the last minute, Troy Weaver orchestrated a deal to send Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox out in exchange for James Wiseman. It was a puzzling move to many, as the Pistons already...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
How the Kevin Durant trade affects the Detroit Pistons
The NBA trade deadline is just hours away but we’ve already seen a trade that will affect the Detroit Pistons along with just about every team in the NBA. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a move that will have some ripple effects at the trade deadline and beyond.
Is Saddiq Bey coming back to the Detroit Pistons?
In the waning minutes of the NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons traded forwards Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Golden State Warriors, getting James Wiseman in return. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic (SUBSCRIPTION) that deal could be in jeopardy, as a key part of it, Gary Payton III, failed his physical with Golden State.
Braves insider comments on ridiculous Ronald Acuña trade ‘rumor’
An Atlanta Braves insider shut down a rumor that star outfielder Ronald Acuña requested a trade from the team. The Atlanta Braves are expecting big things out of star outfielder Ronald Acuña, who returned from a torn ACL last year and dealt with other injuries in the 2022 season. With spring training beginning, it was announced this past week that Acuña would be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after team doctors gave him the okay after initially saying it wouldn’t be in his best interest. There is a lot for Braves fans to look forward to this upcoming season. But, they received quite the scare on Friday.
