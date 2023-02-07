The US power grid is set to boost its electricity generation this year – and more than half of that capacity will be solar power.The country’s utility-scale solar has quickly ramped up over the past decade due to advances in technology and increased efforts to decarbonise society-wide to battle the climate crisis.In 2023, some 54 per cent of solar power will be added to the grid along with 17 per cent of battery storage, according to the latest electric generator inventory from the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration (EIA).The optimistic renewables outlook comes after a short-term blip. New utility-scale solar...

