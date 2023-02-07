Read full article on original website
Related
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: 2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year
N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program The next term for the solar certification program begins March 28, 2023, and upon completion graduates will receive OSHA 10 and OSHA Fall Prevention Safety certification. Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia U.S. solar tracker supplier Array Technologies plans...
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
PV Tech
Lightsource bp, Contact Energy to develop 150MW solar PV project in New Zealand
Solar developer Lightsource bp and New Zealand energy company Contact Energy have been selected to build a 150MW solar PV project in New Zealand. The Kōwhai Park project will be built to power Christchurch’s airport and will have around 300,000 solar panels. Subject to a final investment decision,...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Kontrolmatik’s Pomega breaks ground on 3-GWh lithium battery factory in South Carolina
Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its previously announced 3-GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in South Carolina. As construction of its lithium-ion battery factory in Ankara, Turkey, nears completion, Kontrolmatik Technologies announced in December its plan to build a 500,000-sq-ft facility in...
electrek.co
Renewables supplied nearly 75% of new US electrical generating capacity in 2022
Renewable energy provided 74.1% of new utility-scale generating capacity in the US last year, according to new data released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that was reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. US electrical generating capacity and renewables in 2022. New utility-scale solar capacity – that is, not...
Top Biden admin official's husband is CEO of, has $25 million stake in green energy financing firm
Senior Department of Energy official Wahleah Johns's spouse is the top executive and founder of a green energy firm that specializes in financing solar projects.
Solar will make up more than half of new US grid power in 2023
The US power grid is set to boost its electricity generation this year – and more than half of that capacity will be solar power.The country’s utility-scale solar has quickly ramped up over the past decade due to advances in technology and increased efforts to decarbonise society-wide to battle the climate crisis.In 2023, some 54 per cent of solar power will be added to the grid along with 17 per cent of battery storage, according to the latest electric generator inventory from the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration (EIA).The optimistic renewables outlook comes after a short-term blip. New utility-scale solar...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
PV Tech
Arctech to supply trackers to 78.8MW European Energy PV project in Lithuania
Arctech, a global PV tracker manufacturer, will supply its Skyline tracking solutions to a 78.8MW solar project in Lithuania, to be developed by Danish solar developer European Energy. Located in Kretinga, Lithuania, this will be Arctech’s first foray into the Lithuanian market and marks 400MW of projects in the Baltic...
pv-magazine-usa.com
ERCOT advanced 15 GW of solar in 2022, moving 5x faster than other RTOs/ISOs
The Texas grid operator ERCOT completed full interconnection studies for 15 GW of large-scale solar and 8 GW of storage projects in 2022, said a spokesperson, enabling the projects to move toward construction. ERCOT and other U.S. grid operators, known as RTOs and ISOs, are shown in the nearby map from Sustainable FERC Project.
Phys.org
Researchers develop new generation of poloidal field coil power supply
A research team led by Prof. Huang Liansheng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new generation of poloidal field coil power supply (rated current ± 15kA). Based on fully controlled devices and pulse power modulation technology, it has been...
PV Tech
Spain facing solar EPC bottleneck following project approval surge
A lack of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capacity in Spain represents a key challenge for the country’s solar industry as PV plant deployment soars and the government authorises gigawatts of new projects. Panellists during last week’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe event discussed the outlook for Spanish solar...
techxplore.com
New method addresses lifespan decline in manganese-based high-energy cathode materials
Currently, most cathode materials used in batteries for electric vehicles are layered oxides composed of nickel for over 60% of the transition metals. Using nickel-rich layered oxide is advantageous in establishing the mileage of an electric vehicle due to its high energy density, but its usage is limited by instability in the supply and demand of nickel raw materials.
electrek.co
North America’s largest lithium mine can now break ground – that’s great news for EVs
A US district court judge has upheld the federal government’s decision to approve the Thacker Pass lithium mine – North America’s largest known lithium source – after a permit issued in 2020 faced legal challenges. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly...
PV Tech
Meyer Burger inks supply deal with NorSun for European-made wafers
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has signed a supply agreement for silicon wafers with Norwegian solar energy company NorSun. The deal will allow Meyer Burger to increase its share of European-sourced wafers, strengthening “the resilience of its supply chains” as it aims to expand its solar cell and module production to 3GW of annual capacity by 2024.
