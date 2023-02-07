Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
theadvocate.com
Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected
According Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, four students were arrested Friday following a fight at Eunice High. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fight and officers planned to remain on campus for the remainder of the day. Police say they are looking at surveillance video and are...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
New Iberia man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2020 killing
A New Iberia man is sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of a woman.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
cenlanow.com
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online
A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
Lafayette jury convicts man of first-degree robbery
A 12-person Lafayette jury has convicted a man of a 2021 first-degree robbery.
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
Police chief stifles info on Guillory’s security team
Responding to press scrutiny about the mayor-president’s use of law enforcement for his personal security, currently under investigation, Lafayette’s new police chief has moved to gag further reporting about the security detail. Issuing a “formal decree” in a letter sent to The Current last week, Chief Judith Estorge...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
theadvocate.com
Detective says evidence not found to back defendant’s self defense claim in Lafayette murder trial
On the third day of trial testimony in the 2019 shooting death of Kendrick Flugence Jr., prosecutors played interview clips depicting suspect Taveon Leary claiming he shot Flugence after being threatened by armed men, though the homicide’s lead investigator said no evidence was found to support the claim. On...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish suspects arrested in Assumption Parish for failing to appear in court
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle charge following an arrest last year. According to a news release, 40-year-old Derek Anthony Dufrene was previously arrested in Assumption...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Acadia Parish law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect
Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.
theadvocate.com
Murder trial begins Tuesday in 2019 shooting of 22-year-old on Louisiana Avenue
The murder trial for a Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man at a Louisiana Avenue apartment complex in March 2019 began Tuesday with a review of the physical evidence documented at the scene. Taveon Leary, 23, faces a second-degree murder charge in the March 24, 2019 shooting...
Comments / 0