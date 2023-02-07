ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected

According Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, four students were arrested Friday following a fight at Eunice High. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fight and officers planned to remain on campus for the remainder of the day. Police say they are looking at surveillance video and are...
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
PATTERSON, LA
cenlanow.com

APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
MARKSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online

A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
PATTERSON, LA
The Current Media

Police chief stifles info on Guillory’s security team

Responding to press scrutiny about the mayor-president’s use of law enforcement for his personal security, currently under investigation, Lafayette’s new police chief has moved to gag further reporting about the security detail. Issuing a “formal decree” in a letter sent to The Current last week, Chief Judith Estorge...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says

The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

