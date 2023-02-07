Read full article on original website
Phone calls reveal Enoch mother had safety concerns before husband killed family
ENOCH, Iron County — Recordings of phone calls to Cedar City police dispatchers reveal Tausha Haight had expressed safety concerns to her therapist days before her husband killed her and their entire family. On Jan. 4, Haight was supposed to meet with her therapist, whose name was redacted by...
911 calls reveal welfare check request, discovery in Enoch murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement released separate 911 calls from the tragic Enoch murder-suicide back in January. We told you, officers discovered eight people who were shot and killed inside a home. 2News reporter Brian Schnee requested the 911 audio, after learning about them in some of the...
‘It did not go well for him’: Man says he was forced to work in large-scale counterfeiting operation
A man has been arrested facing 30 forgery and drug-related charges after investigation into a retail theft led authorities to find an alleged identity theft operation, according to probable cause documents.
LISTEN: 911 callers request wellness checks on Haight family
FOX 13 News has obtained audio recordings of phone calls to Iron County public safety dispatch last month that led police to the discovery of eight people deceased in a home in southern Utah.
St. George mom shares warning after FBI sees rise in sextortion scams targeting teen boys
ST. GEORGE — A St. George mom is sharing a warning for other parents, as the FBI says it's seeing a huge increase in teens targeted in sextortion scams. The FBI Salt Lake City field office said Wednesday that sextortion cases have skyrocketed in the past year, and agents are getting a dozen new leads every week on cases involving kids.
Update: 19-year-old Washington County woman found after social media posts
TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Toquerville woman had been missing since leaving her home sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on social media by...
Utah murders: Why Enoch mother was deemed not in 'high danger' before killings
ENOCH, Iron County — It was Aug. 27, 2020, the day Enoch police responded to the home of Michael and Tausha Haight after allegations that Michael had assaulted Macie, the couple's oldest daughter, over several years. That day, an Enoch police officer screened Tausha Haight through the Lethality Assessment...
UHP troopers save dog pinned under truck in Iron County
The Utah Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog pinned under a pickup truck last Saturday, Feb. 4, in Iron County.
Three motorhome occupants arrested in Cedar City following report of retail store theft
Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.
Haight searched 'Can neighbors hear gunshots' before shooting family
Michael Haight searched for whether neighbors can hear gunshots and other questions related to shooting inside a home before he killed his entire family
Nonprofit, woodturners join forces to rid southern Utah of invasive, 'very flammable' tamarisk tree
ST. GEORGE — A new nonprofit is working with woodworking artists to remove hazardous and invasive trees from Southern Utah and repurpose them into something beautiful. The Desert Preservation Initiative has partnered with Southern Utah Woodturners to remove tamarisk trees from across Washington County, Dan Beck, the initiative board's vice president, told St. George News.
Strong winds reverse a Utah waterfall
IVINS, Utah — Just outside of St. George, Utah a drone captured footage of a rare ‘reverse waterfall,’ or would it be called a ‘waterrise?’ Strong winds reversed a waterfall […]
St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves him
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
The Marvelous 2.4-Mile Trail In Utah Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Views And Inspirational Messages
Southern Utah is a hiker’s paradise. All around this area of the state, you will find hiking trails of varying distances and that offer remarkable payoffs. But, there is one trail that is a little unique — Aspiration Trail in Utah. Located near St. George, this unique hiking trail not only takes you to gorgeous views, but you’ll also receive inspirational messages along the way on hundreds of little rocks.
Hurricane 8-year old gets chance to ride with the best in Florida supercross
ST. GEORGE — Gunner Burnson has been riding bikes for nearly his entire life. The 8-year old from Hurricane will get to show off his skills Saturday night in Tampa, Florida, at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. "I've raced in Las Vegas, in Anaheim, in St. George, now...
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Iron County
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that took place in Iron County. Officials with the Iron County Sherriff's Office and Enoch Police Department responded near the area of 4680 North 4500 West on reports of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm" on Sunday evening.
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
