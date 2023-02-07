ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

911 calls reveal welfare check request, discovery in Enoch murder-suicide

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement released separate 911 calls from the tragic Enoch murder-suicide back in January. We told you, officers discovered eight people who were shot and killed inside a home. 2News reporter Brian Schnee requested the 911 audio, after learning about them in some of the...
ENOCH, UT
ksl.com

Nonprofit, woodturners join forces to rid southern Utah of invasive, 'very flammable' tamarisk tree

ST. GEORGE — A new nonprofit is working with woodworking artists to remove hazardous and invasive trees from Southern Utah and repurpose them into something beautiful. The Desert Preservation Initiative has partnered with Southern Utah Woodturners to remove tamarisk trees from across Washington County, Dan Beck, the initiative board's vice president, told St. George News.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash

(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS

This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.4-Mile Trail In Utah Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Views And Inspirational Messages

Southern Utah is a hiker’s paradise. All around this area of the state, you will find hiking trails of varying distances and that offer remarkable payoffs. But, there is one trail that is a little unique — Aspiration Trail in Utah. Located near St. George, this unique hiking trail not only takes you to gorgeous views, but you’ll also receive inspirational messages along the way on hundreds of little rocks.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that took place in Iron County. Officials with the Iron County Sherriff's Office and Enoch Police Department responded near the area of 4680 North 4500 West on reports of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm" on Sunday evening.
IRON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy