Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person
Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Whew! Look At This Sprawling $900k Home For Sale In Canyon
Get ready to say "Wowza!" I'm head over heels for this sprawling home that's gone up for sale in the Lone Star Estates nestled in the outskirts of Canyon, Texas. This amazing property on Bluff Ridge Trail is a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom slice of paradise. Listed with JT Haynes...
Bad News; You’re Going to Need To Change Up Your Commute Again.
There's a mixed bag of news coming where your commute is concerned. It's a bit of good news, and a bit of bad. It has to do with the sewer, so either way I think we all want it taken care of. The City of Amarillo put out a press...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
After 24 Long Years In Limbo, Death Comes For Texas Inmate
I was starting to think that John Lezell Balentine had more lives than a cat. For the 24 years he sat on Texas Death Row, he seemed to always narrowly avoid his fate. Late last week, news came that Balentine's scheduled execution for this evening was going to be put on hold.
Where Can You Find Good, Free Camping In The Texas Panhandle?
Recently, I had to make a trip out of town. I didn't want to make the entire trip back late at night, so I thought why not camp. Not wanting to break the bank, I did some digging and realized (with the help of a good friend) that I would be near a great spot.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
[REVIEW] Synchronicity the Simulated Universe in Amarillo
Over the weekend I decided to check out Synchronicity. It is a Simulated Universe. Something that Amarillo has never had. So of course I was intrigued. I didn't really know what to expect. I have seen a few photos but what was I walking into?. I brought my daughter and...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar
When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Want to Be Your Own Boss? Another Amarillo Business For Sale
Everyone is looking for that perfect gig. That job that doesn't really feel like a job. Maybe you are looking for a new career. Heck, being your own boss may be the way to go. Yes, there are other headaches that go with it but they are your headaches. You...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Happy To Be Here! The Smiling Mugshots of Gray County
I don't know what it is about mugshots. I would assume that when you get arrested that you will feel a bit of shame. I have never been arrested so maybe I am totally wrong here. Maybe, depending on the charge there is some sense of pride. I don't get...
Texas Panhandle Girls Have Their Time to Easily Shine and Excel
I was one of those girls in school that really enjoyed science class. I remember some of the school projects that I did. Learning about the weather was one of my favorites. Then when I got to high school my love for it continued. I don't know why it seemed...
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
