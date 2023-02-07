The Scan by 2 Minute Medicine®: Maternity Leave Left Out, Dry January, A Measles Resurgence, Dr. GPT

Read full article on original website
The 2 Minute Medicine Podcast Episode 8
Welcome to the 2 Minute Medicine Podcast, summarizing the latest medical studies, curated and written by practicing physicians. On this podcast, twice a month, we cover the latest in healthcare news and research evidence. Our eighth episode is live!. We begin this episode by discussing our two articles of the...
Meningococcal group B vaccine effective at preventing meningococcal disease in children
1. In this case-control study, complete vaccination with meningococcal group B vaccine in children had 76% efficacy at preventing disease of any serogroup. 2. Full vaccination with the meningococcal group B vaccine was more effective amongst children younger than 24 months than those more than 24 months old. Evidence Rating...
Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
Telephone health coaching intervention ineffective for improving outcomes for hypertension
1. A randomized trial for a blood pressure (BP) self-management program, involving 6 months of telehealth coaching for hypertensive young adults, found no difference in systolic or diastolic BP at 6 months and 12 months follow-up. 2. There was greater frequency of home BP monitoring in the intervention group at...
Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist may reduce incidence of diabetic retinopathy
1. Patients with Type 2 Diabetes taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) have a lower incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR), compared to those not taking GLP-1 RAs. 2. A Mendelian randomization analysis found that an increase in GLP1R gene expression was associated with decreased risk for background and severe...
Anthracycline may be associated with increased incidence of heart failure
1. For patients with a history of lymphoma or breast cancer, anthracycline use is associated with a higher incidence of congestive heart failure (CHF) at 25 years follow-up. 2. Chemotherapy without anthracycline in patients with lymphoma or breast cancer was not associated with higher CHF incidence. 3. Patients receiving a...
