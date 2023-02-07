On January 20th, 2023, owner of The Chelsea TreeHouse, Michele Balaka, wrote a statement on her decision to retire from the long-standing family business. “It has only been seven days since the announcement of my retirement, in that time, the response has been overwhelming with potential all cash/pre-approved buyers,” was written on the company webpage. The Chelsea TreeHouse is located at 1101 S. Main Street in Chelsea, and was established in 2006 by Balaka, a stay-at-home mother of two. The “For Sale” tab available on the site saw numerous hits, and within three hours, was sold to one of Balaka’s customers, “It just happens to be that they just checked all the boxes,” said Balaka, “It wasn't a bidding war, I just wanted to make sure that the person will succeed.”

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO