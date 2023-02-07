Read full article on original website
Sylvan Township's Citizen of the Year devoted time and effort to help his township and others
The Citizen of the Year nomination form said it all when it comes to describing why Sylvan Township resident Chris Scharrer was more than worthy of this annual honor. The nomination form states: “Chris has invested a lot of time and talent to ensure that Washtenaw County is the first County in Michigan to have complete broadband internet coverage. He and his company DCS Technology Design spent hours driving roads in western Washtenaw County and communicating with Communities to determine where infrastructure is needed to maximize grant opportunities and funding.”
CDL Welcomes Two New Trustees to the Board
Chelsea District Library’s Board of Trustees has two new faces in 2023. Wendy Reinhardt and Bob Swistock replaced outgoing members Anne Merkel and Charlie Taylor. Wendy volunteered to fill in for an early vacancy and will serve as an at-large member for a one-year term. Bob will represent Dexter Township through December of 2026.
Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 12-6-22
MINUTES OF THE DECEMBER 6, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Supervisor Kennedy, Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Schulze, Trustee Koseck. Call to order 7:02 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved. Regular...
Sylvan Twp: Board of Review Meeting and Hearings Dates
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 Real and Personal Property Assessment Roll will be reviewed by the Board of Review on March 7, 2023 at 9:30 am. No assessment appeals will be heard at this meeting. The Sylvan Township Board of Review will hear appeals by appointment or by...
Lodi Twp: Notice of Ordinance 2016-001 Weed Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 359 of 1941 AS AMENDED (MCL 247.61 et seq.) AND TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE “LODI TOWNSHIP WEED ORDINANCE”, LODI TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2011-003, TO REMOVE FROM THE SCOPE OF THE ORDINANCE THOSE PARCELS OF LAND NOT WITHIN PLATTED SUBDIVISIONS.
What ChatGPT has to Say About Chelsea
I recently sat down with artificial intelligence (AI) to hear what it had to say about Chelsea. The conversation was both interesting and provocative. By now, maybe you’ve heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence that will respond to prompts conversationally. It’s creating quite a stir in many ways, from writing computer code to investing to general information.
Chelsea TreeHouse Under New Ownership
On January 20th, 2023, owner of The Chelsea TreeHouse, Michele Balaka, wrote a statement on her decision to retire from the long-standing family business. “It has only been seven days since the announcement of my retirement, in that time, the response has been overwhelming with potential all cash/pre-approved buyers,” was written on the company webpage. The Chelsea TreeHouse is located at 1101 S. Main Street in Chelsea, and was established in 2006 by Balaka, a stay-at-home mother of two. The “For Sale” tab available on the site saw numerous hits, and within three hours, was sold to one of Balaka’s customers, “It just happens to be that they just checked all the boxes,” said Balaka, “It wasn't a bidding war, I just wanted to make sure that the person will succeed.”
The Encore Celebrates Black History Month with “Once on This Island”
The Encore Musical Theatre Company, southeast Michigan’s premiere professional musical theatre, is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of Once on This Island. As the nation observes Black History Month, The Encore brings an important opportunity for audiences to experience an award-winning piece of musical theatre that delves into the complicated social issues of race and class and the effects they have on affairs of the heart.
Dexter Stumbles Late in Loss to Pioneer
A brutal fourth quarter doomed the Dexter basketball team in a 54-35 loss to Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night. Pioneer outscored Dexter 24-6 in the final quarter to pull away for the 19-point win in a game that Dexter trailed by just one entering the final period. The big story...
Bedford Stings Hornets for Tie Atop SEC Red
The Saline girls' basketball team was handed its first conference loss of the season Friday night when Bedford took down the Hornets 37-29. The loss dropped the Hornets into a tie with Bedford at 10-1 in the conference with three games remaining for each team. It was a defensive battle...
Dexter Wrestling Sends Two to Regionals
The Dexter wrestling competed in the tough Livonia Stevenson individual district and had two wrestlers move on to next weeks Regionals. The district included D1 top-ranked Detroit Catholic Central, who year in and year out dominates its way all the way to the state-finals at Ford Field and this year was no different as 11 DCC wrestlers won district titles and all 14 qualified for next weeks Regional.
Dexter Falls to Lincoln in Overtime
The Dexter-Lincoln game was a defensive struggle from the start and in the end, the Dreadnaughts came up on the short end of a 49-47 overtime loss to the Splitters. The Dreadnaughts came out strong and took a 17-9 lead after one behind 10 points by AJ Vaughn. Dexter continued...
Saline Clipped by Bedford in SEC Red Battle
A late Bedford rally handed the Saline basketball team its second loss in three games and dropped the Hornets to 7-4 in the SEC Red as the Hornets fell to the Mules 54-53 Friday night. Saline trailed 19-15 in a low scoring first half, but Dylan Mesman hit a pair...
Bulldogs Clip Tecumseh with Late Rally
The Chelsea boys basketball team remained atop the SEC White standings after rallying in the fourth quarter to take down Tecumseh 62-53 Friday night. The win lifts the Bulldogs to 7-1 in the SEC White with two games remaining in conference play. Jackson is right behind at 6-2. Chelsea has a big game at Adrian Tuesday and Jackson is at Pinckney. If both teams win, the teams will meet for the SEC White title in Chelsea Tuesday, February 21.
