WHAS11

I-65 South lanes reopens Thursday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials announced the immediate closures of the left and center lanes of I-65 South, in an area known as "hospital curve," on Thursday morning. The lanes were closed due to "emergency repairs" being made to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
WHAS11

Family friendly Valentine's Day at Pope Lick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of fun activities available to both couples and entire families to enjoy at Pope Lick Park. One more intimate activity is "Romance Run", which is a romantic daytime game in your car. Couples participating can help cupid on his quest by solving clues.
WHAS11

Louisville foster home gets $240K in federal funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A foster home in Louisville has received a sizeable grant through the AmeriCorps American Rescue Plan. Congressman Morgan McGarvey announced on Friday, Father Maloney’s Boys & Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane will be given $240,000. According to officials, this grant will allow the Boys and...
WHAS11

LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
WHAS11

Grant helps provide books to Louisville's 'book deserts'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was all smiles during a special Storytime at the Shawnee Library as the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) handed out free "forever" books to preschool-aged children on Wednesday. The $123,000 funding from the PNC Foundation is expected to help deliver nearly 35,000 books to local...
WHAS11

'One Park North' plan sent to full Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “One Park North” – the development planned for Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive – is one step closer to reality. The Metro Council Planning and Zoning Board voted to change the zoning so the space could be used for development. One Park...
WHAS11

LEGO convention coming to Louisville this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive LEGO convention for LEGO fans of all ages will arrive in Louisville this summer. The Louisville Brick Convention will fill the Kentucky International Convention Center with tiny bricks, color and people on July 15 and 16. Professional LEGO artists will come into Louisville from...
WHAS11

Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
WHAS11

Trainer Bob Baffert's Newgate off Kentucky Derby trail

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One of trainer Bob Baffert’s promising 3-year-old colts is off the Kentucky Derby trail. Newgate will be out of training for at least two months after being diagnosed with a minor hock issue. The hock is an area on the back of a horse’s leg involving a series of joints and bones.
WHAS11

'Union 15' to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in south Louisville is being given new life after it closed its doors less than a month prior. The pizza restaurant of four years had cited a "broken economy" and "extremely high food costs" as the reasons it went under in January. Union 15's...
WHAS11

WHAS11

