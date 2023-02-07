Read full article on original website
Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort adds second still house, expands tours
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort has got a major upgrade. The distillery added a second still house -- that's where the alcohol is heated, purified and separated from the water. It's a duplicate of Buffalo Trace's existing still house essentially allowing the business to double its production.
Louisville vegan restaurant closing brick and mortar, moving to 'much smaller location'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Located on the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue in the Highlands, V-Grits announced on Saturday that they are moving. The vegan restaurant said that they are closing their brick and mortar and moving one mile down the road to a "much smaller location." Their...
Kentucky goods drive benefits survivors of domestic violence, their children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you plan to go grocery shopping this weekend for the Super Bowl, officials are encouraging you to add a few items to your cart to help your local domestic violence program. The 14th annual Shop & Share event, a goods drive benefitting survivors of domestic...
Plan approved for old Urban Government Center in Paristown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The massive, but crumbling old urban government center, once the Kentucky Baptist Hospital, got the green light to be the new anchor for the growing Paristown neighborhood along East Broadway on Tuesday night. The Paristown Preservation Trust project would transform the former 10-acre site with apartments,...
Tree falls on Shawnee home, Louisville under wind advisory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A home in the Shawnee neighborhood has partially collapsed after a huge tree fell on it while Louisville was under a Wind Advisory on Thursday. When the tree fell, it brought down wires as well as causing the front of a house on South 39th Street to collapse.
Polar Plunge returns to Louisville; will you take the plunge?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will you take the plunge for a great cause?. The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Main Event in Middletown for the third year in a row. Plungers can gather at a pool the arcade will set up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
I-65 South lanes reopens Thursday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials announced the immediate closures of the left and center lanes of I-65 South, in an area known as "hospital curve," on Thursday morning. The lanes were closed due to "emergency repairs" being made to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
'One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience': Dinosaur attraction headed to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dinosaurs will be storming Louisville next week. Staring Feb. 17, dinos will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern again with the Dinos Under Louisville attraction. According to a press release, visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through...
Family friendly Valentine's Day at Pope Lick
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of fun activities available to both couples and entire families to enjoy at Pope Lick Park. One more intimate activity is "Romance Run", which is a romantic daytime game in your car. Couples participating can help cupid on his quest by solving clues.
'Easy access to the resources they need': Goodwill's Opportunity Campus to open in west Louisville in late 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after first breaking ground, Goodwill's new Opportunity Campus is taking shape in west Louisville. Now, they're announcing it will open by the end of November. It will be known as the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. It's a nod to the support they've...
Louisville foster home gets $240K in federal funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A foster home in Louisville has received a sizeable grant through the AmeriCorps American Rescue Plan. Congressman Morgan McGarvey announced on Friday, Father Maloney’s Boys & Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane will be given $240,000. According to officials, this grant will allow the Boys and...
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
Grant helps provide books to Louisville's 'book deserts'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was all smiles during a special Storytime at the Shawnee Library as the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) handed out free "forever" books to preschool-aged children on Wednesday. The $123,000 funding from the PNC Foundation is expected to help deliver nearly 35,000 books to local...
'One Park North' plan sent to full Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “One Park North” – the development planned for Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive – is one step closer to reality. The Metro Council Planning and Zoning Board voted to change the zoning so the space could be used for development. One Park...
LEGO convention coming to Louisville this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive LEGO convention for LEGO fans of all ages will arrive in Louisville this summer. The Louisville Brick Convention will fill the Kentucky International Convention Center with tiny bricks, color and people on July 15 and 16. Professional LEGO artists will come into Louisville from...
'The possibilities are endless': Two teens bring inclusive playground to Indiana
CORYDON, Ind. — Hayswood Nature Reserve playground came tumbling down on Wednesday with the help of two teens, Braely and Max. “I just wish they would’ve made a playground more assessable when I was younger,” Braely said. The two spent most of their childhood watching other kids...
Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
WHAS11
Trainer Bob Baffert's Newgate off Kentucky Derby trail
FRANKFORT, Ky. — One of trainer Bob Baffert’s promising 3-year-old colts is off the Kentucky Derby trail. Newgate will be out of training for at least two months after being diagnosed with a minor hock issue. The hock is an area on the back of a horse’s leg involving a series of joints and bones.
'Union 15' to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in south Louisville is being given new life after it closed its doors less than a month prior. The pizza restaurant of four years had cited a "broken economy" and "extremely high food costs" as the reasons it went under in January. Union 15's...
Officials: Woman rescued in Parkland neighborhood house fire believed to have started it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman saved from a house fire in the Parkland neighborhood is also believed to have set it, according to Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper. Louisville Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street. When crews arrived...
