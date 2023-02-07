ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Renaissance happening in downtown Oberlin

Matt Hebert is a young entrepreneur who has always had a head for business and a love for his hometown. Hebert fondly remembers the days of his youth when his hometown was bustling with activity, and there were hardly any vacant buildings in sight and he sold snow cones from his parent’s crawfish business.
OBERLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: They were unknown heroes against injustice, except to us kids

I hope you are spending February like so many others, honoring the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans who have helped make our nation great. News stories abound about some of the bravest and strongest people who ever lived and discussions about tragedies that a race of people endured to build this country, especially here in the South.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE

