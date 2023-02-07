Read full article on original website
Celebration held for rehabilitation of former historic high school
On February 9, 2023, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the rehabilitation and modernization of the historic former New Iberia High School.
theadvocate.com
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
cenlanow.com
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters.
theadvocate.com
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Lake Charles American Press
Renaissance happening in downtown Oberlin
Matt Hebert is a young entrepreneur who has always had a head for business and a love for his hometown. Hebert fondly remembers the days of his youth when his hometown was bustling with activity, and there were hardly any vacant buildings in sight and he sold snow cones from his parent’s crawfish business.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
theadvocate.com
Former Goudchaux’s building sold, could become location of self-storage units
A former Mid City office building once occupied by Goudchaux’s department store and Netflix has been sold to an Illinois real estate firm that could turn it into a self-storage facility. Baton Rouge QOZ Self-Storage LLC bought the building at 415 N. 15th St., said Matthew Shirley of Saurage...
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: They were unknown heroes against injustice, except to us kids
I hope you are spending February like so many others, honoring the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans who have helped make our nation great. News stories abound about some of the bravest and strongest people who ever lived and discussions about tragedies that a race of people endured to build this country, especially here in the South.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
Rayne city council to vote on amending alcohol ordinance
An ordinance regarding alcohol sales in Rayne could possibly be amended by the city's council at its next meeting.
theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards: There's room for Dale Brown, Sue Gunter on LSU basketball court
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
