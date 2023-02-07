ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA
See what's being built at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel

The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is building a 4,000-square-foot stand-alone laundry facility on its property. The building will open in May or June, said Blake Panepinto, vice president of operations for Stuart & Co., the Baton Rouge-based general contractor handling construction. The 256-room Renaissance hotel is located at 7000 Bluebonnet...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades

This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Photos: Krewe of Artemis

The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online

A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
PATTERSON, LA
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ed Pratt: They were unknown heroes against injustice, except to us kids

I hope you are spending February like so many others, honoring the contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans who have helped make our nation great. News stories abound about some of the bravest and strongest people who ever lived and discussions about tragedies that a race of people endured to build this country, especially here in the South.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings

An Opelousas man has been sentenced to two life sentences in the 2016 slayings of two men. Jamarcus McLendon was convicted last week by a St. Landry Parish jury after a trial. The jury found McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected

According Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, four students were arrested Friday following a fight at Eunice High. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fight and officers planned to remain on campus for the remainder of the day. Police say they are looking at surveillance video and are...
EUNICE, LA

