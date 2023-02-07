“They didn’t have the train and the only transportation was by steamship and so they had to get on the steamship, but on the bay side, early in the morning, like six, seven o’clock in the morning, and then the black people were packed down to the bottom of the cargo ships with the animals and the cargo, whatever is being shipped to Baltimore, of course, the white people were up at the top of the ship in the sun comfort, and then that ship would go across the bay to the Eastern Shore and they’d do the same thing.” This was Michael Kent explaining what it was like for his father and grandfather growing up in in Maryland. Since February is Black History month, I wanted to excavate the footprint that African Americans have left on Calvert County.

