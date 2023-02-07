Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV Beltran
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Related
“For the Culture” expo draws dozens in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Prince George’s County residents came out to celebrate black history month at the first “For The Culture” expo, celebrating Black Excellence There were panelists, food, music, and a celebration of community. “What made me come out today was black excellence. You know it’s Black History Month, you […]
Brooke’s House training women in recovery for careers with leading manufacturer
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brooke’s House, a residential home for women in addiction recovery, announced a partnership with a Milwaukee-based company as part of a job training and employment program. A ceremony at Brooke’s House on Thursday honored the women who completed the training and gave them a congratulatory sendoff to their new […]
Bay Net
Calvert Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Honored As Employee Of The Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Mark Mister as the February 2023 Employee of the Month. Mark was nominated by someone outside of his department for his above-and-beyond instruction and guidance. Mark took the time to show...
dclabor.org
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live to emcee Evening with Labor
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live will be emceeing the 44th Annual Evening with Labor, coming up on March 3. Creative, radio host, entrepreneur and actor, Autumn Joi Live hails out of Prince George’s County, Maryland. She's been a correspondent for TMZ, News One Now & TV One. She’s also been a red carpet correspondent for numerous events including the BET Awards, NAACP Awards & the Grammys! You can hear her Mon-Fri between 10am and 3pm on WHUR as well as on the Autumn-Joi Live Show podcast. Autumn Joi will be at Evening with Labor to help us celebrate all of this year's outstanding honorees. Get your tickets or become an event sponsor today and we'll see you on March 3!
OnlyInYourState
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a Month
Baltimore, MD. - While Baltimore certainly isn't the most expensive city to live in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment has risen in recent years, just like in many other parts of the country.
WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
hhsnews.net
We Built This County
“They didn’t have the train and the only transportation was by steamship and so they had to get on the steamship, but on the bay side, early in the morning, like six, seven o’clock in the morning, and then the black people were packed down to the bottom of the cargo ships with the animals and the cargo, whatever is being shipped to Baltimore, of course, the white people were up at the top of the ship in the sun comfort, and then that ship would go across the bay to the Eastern Shore and they’d do the same thing.” This was Michael Kent explaining what it was like for his father and grandfather growing up in in Maryland. Since February is Black History month, I wanted to excavate the footprint that African Americans have left on Calvert County.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 10, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Feb. 10. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Black History Month: The Montgomery Parks exhibit “The Rise of Newmantown” is on display today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood. Learn the history of Albert and Mary Newman, who in 1862 emigrated from Virginia as freedmen to farm and build a thriving African American community known as “Newmantown.” The exhibit is on display every Friday and Saturday in February.
mymcmedia.org
Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Sends Message of Thanks to Volunteering MCPS Students
The son of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. sent a three-minute YouTube message to the nearly 4,000 Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students and staffs who volunteered during the week of service surrounding Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King III quoted his father, saying, “Everyone can be great, because...
OnlyInYourState
This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland
The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
fox5dc.com
Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
rockvillenights.com
JK Beer & Wine closes in Rockville
Has closed at 800 Rockville Pike, in the Golden Arcade strip mall. Signage has been removed from the storefront (or maybe just covered over, for now). A sign in the window states the space is now available for lease. JK Beer & Wine opened here in November 2021, but is still open at its 331 Kentlands Boulevard location in Gaithersburg.
mymcmedia.org
Spotlight on Heart Health
Keeping your heart healthy and strong, that is the message a number of groups in Montgomery County are sending during the month of February, which marks American Heart Month. These groups are shining a spotlight on heart health. Community Efforts:. The non-profit organization, Community Engagement and Consultation Group is organizing...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
whatsupmag.com
Local Leader: Dr. John Martin, President and Founder of Heart Health Foundation/Dare to C.A.R.E.
Local Leaders: A conversation article series with notable achievers in our region. Life Saver: Dr. John Martin spearheads the Dare to C.A.R.E. campaign to save Marylanders’ lives. John D. Martin, MD, FACS, could be considered a renaissance man within the medical community. Martin has amassed an impressive resume over...
Nottingham MD
Essex woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A Maryland Lottery player from Essex has enjoyed the thrill of playing scratch-offs for a long time and can now add another thrill to her list of accomplishments: winning a $50,000 top prize. The player, who claimed her prize on February 9 at lottery headquarters with her husband...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
thegreyhound.org
Repurposed Chapel Hosts Vendors of Vintage Clothing and Art
The Ministry of Brewing hosted Bmore Flea’s vintage pop-up shop, a market for local artists and resellers to put their passion and talents on display. The repurposed chapel was the perfect environment for vendors and attendees alike to share a passion for vintage clothing, art, and sustainability. The chapel...
Comments / 3