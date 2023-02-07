ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

dclabor.org

WHUR's Autumn Joi Live to emcee Evening with Labor

WHUR's Autumn Joi Live will be emceeing the 44th Annual Evening with Labor, coming up on March 3. Creative, radio host, entrepreneur and actor, Autumn Joi Live hails out of Prince George’s County, Maryland. She's been a correspondent for TMZ, News One Now & TV One. She’s also been a red carpet correspondent for numerous events including the BET Awards, NAACP Awards & the Grammys! You can hear her Mon-Fri between 10am and 3pm on WHUR as well as on the Autumn-Joi Live Show podcast. Autumn Joi will be at Evening with Labor to help us celebrate all of this year's outstanding honorees. Get your tickets or become an event sponsor today and we'll see you on March 3!
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History

When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
DUMFRIES, VA
WTOP

Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school

A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
SILVER SPRING, MD
hhsnews.net

We Built This County

“They didn’t have the train and the only transportation was by steamship and so they had to get on the steamship, but on the bay side, early in the morning, like six, seven o’clock in the morning, and then the black people were packed down to the bottom of the cargo ships with the animals and the cargo, whatever is being shipped to Baltimore, of course, the white people were up at the top of the ship in the sun comfort, and then that ship would go across the bay to the Eastern Shore and they’d do the same thing.” This was Michael Kent explaining what it was like for his father and grandfather growing up in in Maryland. Since February is Black History month, I wanted to excavate the footprint that African Americans have left on Calvert County.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 10, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Feb. 10. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Black History Month: The Montgomery Parks exhibit “The Rise of Newmantown” is on display today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood. Learn the history of Albert and Mary Newman, who in 1862 emigrated from Virginia as freedmen to farm and build a thriving African American community known as “Newmantown.” The exhibit is on display every Friday and Saturday in February.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Sends Message of Thanks to Volunteering MCPS Students

The son of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. sent a three-minute YouTube message to the nearly 4,000 Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students and staffs who volunteered during the week of service surrounding Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King III quoted his father, saying, “Everyone can be great, because...
OnlyInYourState

This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland

The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

JK Beer & Wine closes in Rockville

Has closed at 800 Rockville Pike, in the Golden Arcade strip mall. Signage has been removed from the storefront (or maybe just covered over, for now). A sign in the window states the space is now available for lease. JK Beer & Wine opened here in November 2021, but is still open at its 331 Kentlands Boulevard location in Gaithersburg.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Spotlight on Heart Health

Keeping your heart healthy and strong, that is the message a number of groups in Montgomery County are sending during the month of February, which marks American Heart Month. These groups are shining a spotlight on heart health. Community Efforts:. The non-profit organization, Community Engagement and Consultation Group is organizing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thegreyhound.org

Repurposed Chapel Hosts Vendors of Vintage Clothing and Art

The Ministry of Brewing hosted Bmore Flea’s vintage pop-up shop, a market for local artists and resellers to put their passion and talents on display. The repurposed chapel was the perfect environment for vendors and attendees alike to share a passion for vintage clothing, art, and sustainability. The chapel...
BALTIMORE, MD

