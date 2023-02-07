Read full article on original website
Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh Win TJPW 2023 Max Heart Tournament
Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (TJPW) concluded the third annual Max Heart Tournament on Saturday. In the finals, Miyu Yamashita and Maki Itoh defeated Shoko Nakajima and Hyper Misao to win the tournament for the very first time. The victory for 121000000 came when Itoh forced Nakajima to tap out to the...
Himeka Announces Retirement, Final Match Set For April 23 Vs. Maika
Himeka announced at a press conference on Friday that she will be retiring from STARDOM and professional wrestling this year. Her final match will be at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23 as she hopes to take on Maika at the show. A retirement ceremony will be held at the Korakuen Hall show on May 14.
GCW Presents JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One (2/11) Results: Tournament Action Kicks Off
Game Changer Wrestling presented Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session One from the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The event was streamed live on FITE+. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below:. GCW Presents JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One (2/11)
Fred Rosser On New Format For NJPW STRONG: This Is The Way To Get More Eyes On The Product
Fred Rosser shares his thoughts on the new format for NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched NJPW STRONG in 2020 and held tapings in the United States. The brand started to grow and hold events that doubled as tapings throughout the country. These matches would air weekly on NJPW World. NJPW recently announced that NJPW STRONG will shift to a dual format, where events will air live, and they will also be available on demand, starting with NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
NJPW New Beginning In Osaka Results (2/11): Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Jay White vs. Hikuleo
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its New Beginning in Osaka show on February 11 from the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Full results (courtesy of F4WOnline) are below. NJPW New Beginning in Osaka Results (2/11) United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) def. Oskar Leube & Toru Yano. Los Ingobernables de Japon...
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Karrion Kross: Ricochet Is The Most Underrated WWE Superstar, He Just Hits Different
Karrion Kross believes that Ricochet is WWE's most underrated Superstar. The topic of "underrated wrestlers" is often a talking point among fans, but occasionally, a fellow wrestler will shine a light on whom they think deserves a little bit more of a spotlight. On television, Karrion Kross is filled with malice and cruel intent. Behind the scenes, the man behind the character says he does his best to get along with everybody.
Jay White leaves Japan, The Gunns are tag champs, Cody/Paul Heyman | Grapsody 2/11/23
Will, Phil, and Reg talk all the latest news, gossip, and discussions in pro wrestling for February 11, 2023.
Jade Cargill: I Believe It's Time For Me To Start Having Storylines With Top Stars Like Britt Baker
Jade Cargill eventually wants to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship, but she's ready to face stars like Britt Baker now. Cargill made her AEW debut in 2020, and she was initially involved in Cody Rhodes' feud with Shaquille O'Neal. In her first match, she teamed up with the NBA legend to defeat Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite. Cargill continued to compete, and she picked up a number of victories to start her winning streak.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
AEW Fight Forever Officially Rated Teen By The ESRB
AEW Fight Forever has received its official ESRB rating as the game draws closer to its release. AEW Fight Forever will be the first console video game offering from All Elite Wrestling. Recently, it was reported by Matt Black of WrestleZone that the game had not received an official release date because they were unable to acquire a Teen rating from the ESRB.
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements
AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Viewership Information For Episode 19 Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for WOW's 19th syndicated episode following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the nineteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on January 22, was watched by 326,000 viewers in syndication, up 6% from 308,000 viewers on January 15. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 71,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was down 13% from the previous week.
Lio Rush Issues Challenge To Hiromu Takahashi For IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Don't ever count out Lio Rush. Lio Rush has issued a challenge for Hiromu Takahashi's IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. At NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Hiromu Takahashi was successful in 8-Man Tag Team action alongside Los Ingobernables de Japon's BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito. Still, it was after the match that his night took a turn.
Matt Hardy: Trios Title Match On 2/3 AEW Rampage Wasn't Planned, We Found Out At The Last Minute
Matt Hardy discusses the recent trios title match on AEW Rampage. On the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defended the AEW World Trios Championship against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. The match marked Omega's return to the ring after he was reportedly sidelined by visa issues for a few weeks. The two trios set up the bout during a brief confrontation on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to a match while they werr.
Producers For February 1 AEW Dynamite Episode
Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw, More Added To IMPACT No Surrender 2023
Deonna Purrazzo and more will be in action on February 24, 2023 at IMPACT No Surrender. On February 2, 2023's Before the Impact, Jonathan Gresham challenged "Speedball" Mike Bailey to meet him at No Surrender. Bailey competed on the February 9 episode of Before the Impact and after defeating Raj...
Jordan Oliver Wins JCW Jersey J-Cup, Becomes JCW Champion
Jordan Oliver was the last man standing on Saturday, February 11. Jordan Oliver won the JCW Championship by securing victories over Alex Shelley, Charles Mason, Joey Janela, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey and winning the JCW Jersey J-Cup tournament. Oliver was the first man in action at the White Eagle Hall...
STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 10 Results (2/11/23): Queen's Quest vs. Rebel X Enemy
STARDOM was back at it on Saturday with Triangle Derby I action as Day 10 took place from Niigata. The main event saw Queen's Quest face off with Rebel X Enemy for the first time. Full results from the show are below. STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 10 Results (2/11/23)
Wrestling Open Results (2/9): Lio Rush, Love Doug, Alec Price, B3CCA, And More In Action
Beyond Wrestling held its latest event on February 9 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. You can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (2/9) Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy def....
