fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan. Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
tourcounsel.com
Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan
Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say
A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
‘Blood just start shooting everywhere,’ testifies Saginaw man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend
SAGINAW, MI — After going to a local bar and having some drinks to commemorate a birthday, a Saginaw couple walked back to their home. Not long after, an argument arose between the two, culminating with the man suffering a stab wound that left his internal organs exposed and the woman accused of trying to kill him.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
abc12.com
Flint man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers and inflicting bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $ 32,165.65. Jersey pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.
abc12.com
Midland business helps police department raise money
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
abc12.com
Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
abc12.com
High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house
FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
