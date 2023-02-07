ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
DETROIT, MI
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan. Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block...
FARGO, ND
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan

Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
FLINT, MI
NBC Chicago

Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say

A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers and inflicting bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $ 32,165.65. Jersey pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Midland business helps police department raise money

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

