On the way to Super Bowl LVII, it has been a long journey for both of these franchises through the course of NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the stalwarts of the NFL, having played their first season in 1933. The Kansas City Chiefs were first known as the Dallas Texans and their franchise opened play in the first season of the American Football League in 1960.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO