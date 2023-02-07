ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl 57 series history, TV info, line, trends, referees, notes

On the way to Super Bowl LVII, it has been a long journey for both of these franchises through the course of NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the stalwarts of the NFL, having played their first season in 1933. The Kansas City Chiefs were first known as the Dallas Texans and their franchise opened play in the first season of the American Football League in 1960.
From Amite to Zachary, there are plenty of Louisiana ties in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII won’t feature any current New Orleans Saints, but five former Saints players and three former coaches will dot the sidelines. In fact, there are plenty of Louisiana ties shared by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams have 18 players and coaches who have ties in some form or fashion to Louisiana’s high school, college and professional football teams.
