Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl 57 series history, TV info, line, trends, referees, notes
On the way to Super Bowl LVII, it has been a long journey for both of these franchises through the course of NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the stalwarts of the NFL, having played their first season in 1933. The Kansas City Chiefs were first known as the Dallas Texans and their franchise opened play in the first season of the American Football League in 1960.
NOLA.com
Derek Carr to Saints? Super Bowl winner? Jeff Duncan and friends on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 138
It is no secret Las Vegas Raiders (and Pro Bowl) quarterback Derek Carr visited New Orleans this week to have dinner and meet with Saints officials. Does that mean there’s a good chance the two teams could make a trade before Carr would hit the free-agent market on Thursday?
NOLA.com
Doug Williams, pioneer of Black QBs in Super Bowls, reflects on historic runs of Hurts, Mahomes
Doug Williams has zero connections to the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles. But you wouldn’t have been able to detect that if you had been with Williams in the basement of his Virginia home two Sundays ago. As soon as Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal...
NOLA.com
Derry’s Super Bowl 57 Picks: Battle tested, best player on planet, better coach. Seems easy.
The 2022 football season started off with a long, happy bang, then we rode the roller coaster, got back on the tracks and went through the playoffs on a road as bumpy as one alongside a New Orleans levee. Put it all together, and as Frank Sinatra once said, “It...
NOLA.com
From Amite to Zachary, there are plenty of Louisiana ties in Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII won’t feature any current New Orleans Saints, but five former Saints players and three former coaches will dot the sidelines. In fact, there are plenty of Louisiana ties shared by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams have 18 players and coaches who have ties in some form or fashion to Louisiana’s high school, college and professional football teams.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes can join elite company by winning Super Bowl LVII
Legacies are made in Super Bowls. Fair or not, they’re how we judge NFL quarterbacks and head coaches. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a chance to enhance their legacies and join elite company with a win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Only 13 head...
Comments / 0