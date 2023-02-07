Read full article on original website
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
firefighternation.com
IL Orphanage Rejects Donation from Firefighters’ Gun Raffle Proceeds
Normal firefighters are looking for someone to give some proceeds from their gun raffle after the the orphanage that usually gets the money turned it down. For about 30 years, The Baby Fold received a donation from the Normal Firefighters Local 2442, about $10,000 in recent years, WGLT reports. But...
nowdecatur.com
Millikin School of Education students to undergo “Interview Boot Camp”
February 9, 2023 – Millikin University School of Education students will undergo boot camp this month. . . interview boot camp. Millikin will host its Annual School of Education Interview Bootcamp on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event connects School of Education student-teachers with alumni and local school administrators to improve their interview skills, provide feedback and develop professional networks among regional school districts.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC talks 50 days of wellness challenge on Byers & Co
February 9, 2023 – Scott Broyles and Emma Roark of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their 50 Days of Wellness Challenge. Listen to the podcast now!
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Urban Legend Says Illinois University Has Secret Tunnels Under It
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
nowdecatur.com
Argenta hosts 7th annual IceFest
February 11, 2023- Families attended Argenta’s 7th annual IceFest. The event was free and open to the public. Families walked through downtown Argenta and Prairie Park to view an arrangement of several ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The event started in 2017 and at the time featured over...
nowdecatur.com
Another temporary restraining order issued for assault weapons ban in Macon County
February 9, 2023 -A temporary restraining order has been issued in Macon County, keeping the state from enforcing a recent gun ban on over 2000 Macon County Gun owners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that banned dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments, and rapid-firing devices. Under the law, no rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
WAND TV
Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
