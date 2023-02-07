Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions results for 02/10/23; jackpot worth $50 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $50 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Feb. 10. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 14 will be worth $67 million, with a cash option of $35.1 million. The Mega Millions numbers for Feb. 10:...
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
Michigan online betting: $8.3B wagered and 171% spike in hotline calls
They’re on billboards, bus sides and radio stations along your commute. They often interrupt your favorite TV show and evening social media scrolling. For recovering gamblers like Nicholas Tabarias, the ads bring back memories of the sights and sounds of the casino, and the dopamine rushes that kickstarted their addiction.
Michigan fourth graders get state park field trip in Whitmer budget
LANSING, MICH. – Among the parks and recreation plans within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget is a new program for all Michigan fourth graders to get a state park field trip. The governor outlined her state spending recommendations this week in a record $79 billion Michigan budget proposal...
Check your tickets! 2 Michiganders win $1 million in Monday's Powerball drawing
The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night. Those numbers were 05-11-22-23-69. The Powerball number was 7.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Michigan Democrats take a victory lap at convention, reelect leader
Michigan Democrats unanimously reelected their chair Lavora Barnes to a third term leading the party, in a “celebratory” convention as Democrats revel in their first year controlling state government in four decades. “This is a product of your time and treasure: a Democratic majority in your state House.”...
Two Michigan dogs to take the field in ‘Puppy Bowl XIX’ this Sunday
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI - Two puppies adopted from the Blue Water Area Humane Society will participate in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX this weekend. Puppy Bowl, the original and longest-running call-to-adoption TV event, will return for its 19th year at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery Plus.
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
Michigan Democrats propose a $180 check. For some, it's not enough for single grocery trip
Some who might receive $180 checks proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders have greeted the plan with tepid support while others scoffed at what they see as a paltry payment that won't go very far to help ease the economic toll of inflation. The proposal, detailed Monday by Whitmer and...
Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border
Wind gusts are going to increase this morning across southern Lower Michigan. A wind advisory is in effect for gusts up to 50 mph. You should also know the winds will be quite a bit stronger just south of us in Ohio and Indiana. Just below is the wind gust...
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0