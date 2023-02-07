Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater Talk About Nebraska Football

They discuss the hiring of Matt Rhule and his NFL and college coaching career

In the video below, Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater discuss the hiring of Matt Rhule as the next Nebraska Football coach and his NFL and college coaching career.

Vince relives some of his playing days at Nebraska and gives a shout-out to several of his Nebraska teammates.

Jackie talks about Matt Rhule's coaching pedigree at the NFL and college levels and focuses on the development of Haason Redick , who played for Rhule at Temple.

On their weekly show, the discussion is about Super Bowl predictions, injuries, strategies and bets - Mahomes vs. Hurts and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.