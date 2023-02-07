Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
Mavericks lose overtime thriller to Kings in debut of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic duo
Luka Doncic spent the first couple of games of Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks on the sideline, but Dallas' new dynamic duo finally got an opportunity to play together against the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the duo's debut wasn't enough to prevent the beam from being lit in Sac Town.
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
2023 Super Bowl odds: Here's why everyone is betting on the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs by this exact score
If you're betting on the Super Bowl, one way to win big is to bet on the exact final score of the game, which is something a lot of people have been doing over the past few days. By itself, that's not necesarily notable, but the twist here is that everyone seems to be betting on the EXACT SAME final score.
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
2023 NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant makes Suns a juggernaut; LeBron James gets some help
Now that the frenetic trade deadline has come and gone, let's take some time to sort things out. You know when you get off the treadmill and it still feels like you're moving even though you're on solid ground? That's what it feels like following a blitzkrieg of a 2023 NBA trade deadline that saw superstars dealt, role players swapped and countless draft picks change hands.
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
Failed physical by Gary Payton II holding up four-team trade that would send him to Warriors, per report
A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.
Rockets' Danny Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Green was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets on Friday, but he's assessing his fit with his new club prior to joining the team. General manager Rafael Stone hopes Green will be with the team at some point and thinks he'd be a good fit, but it's not yet clear when he could make his debut. If the two sides are unable to agree on a role, the 35-year-old is a candidate to have his contract bought out.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets by NFL expert: This 5-way same-game parlay pays out 19-1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up the NFL season in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Both teams headed into the 2023 NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. In the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, the Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Philadelphia dominated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship game ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win
Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
