One teenager arrested and another hospitalized following shooting

One teenager is in custody and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Foster Street in Pelzer just after 7 PM Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office says a group of teenagers were together inside the homer unsupervised and at least one of them had a gun. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shot being fired. A 16 year old has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is in custody at the DJJ facility in Columbia.

The identity of the suspect has not been released due to them being a minor. As of the time of this report, the victim remained in critical condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital.