ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

City council puts new life into TIF districts

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1os3Ki_0kfFCOX500

A state law that allows for extending the life of tax incremental financing districts has been put into action by the Pontiac City Council at its meeting Monday at City Hall.

Mayor Bill Alvey also made a proclamation that declares “Spread the Word Inclusion Respect Week” will be observed in Pontiac.

Also, a presentation regarding CVB certification and tourism was made by Bob Navarro of Heritage Corridor Destinations.

The primary action taken was the approval of the tax incremental financing (TIF) districts' lifespan. There are two districts in Pontiac that were extended for a second time. The original adoption of the TIF districts came at the very end of 1986 and had a lifespan of 23 years.

In 2010, the members of the city council at the time approved an extension of another 12 years, bringing it due at this time. On Monday, the current council voted to make another extension of another 12 years, pushing the lifespan of the TIF districts to 47 years each.

The TIF districts were designed as a way for cities, such as Pontiac, to provide an economic incentive while not creating a burden on property owners. It was to help with development in certain designated areas of a community.

These extensions were approved by a 10-0 vote of the council.

Alvey opened the meeting by reading a proclamation that designated the week of Feb. 27-March 5 as “Spread the Word Inclusion Respect Week” in Pontiac.

“Spread the word to end the word” is a program developed at Pontiac Township High School, led by Laura Baumgardner, that originally was aimed at eliminating the negative connotation of a specific word that denigrated a certain group of students and individuals.

That effort has grown to now include and accept individuals with disabilities as peers through respect and inclusion.

Baumgardner told the council that she has been doing this project for 11 years and that she has been quite thankful for the support the community has provided in the endeavor.

“I look forward to the city carrying on this message of respect for all people,” Baumgardner said.

Among the items approved in the consent agenda was a parade permit for Peers in Action for its 11th annual Run for Respect event. This is a 5K run/walk event that takes place in the area of PTHS. It will be held on April 22.

In the area of tourism, Navarro provided a glimpse of what Heritage Corridor has done in a presentation to the council. Navarro said that his organization covers the tourism destination areas of the I&M Canal (from Chicago to LaSalle-Peru), the Starved Rock area (which includes Princeton, Streator and the LaSalle-Peru region along I-80) and the first 100 miles of Route 66, which covers Chicago to Pontiac.

Navarro mentioned that there was a Route 66 grant of $1.575,488 received by his organization. Some of this money went to getting the two EV stations located at the city hall parking lot put into place.

The council approved 10 other items on the longer-than-usual agenda. Among those were two ordinances that will allow for the Pontiac Fire Department to transport residents from the hospital to Accolade Healthcare and Goldwater Pontiac Nursing Home.

City Administrator Jim Woolford provided information regarding the purchase of radios for the fire department. The city will have a year to complete the purchase.

Woolford also explained the in-car camera purchase for the police department.

The highest ticketed item is the approval of a proposal from Parks and Rec Director Taylor Baxter regarding landscaping and maintenance work at the Rec-Plex. Baxter recommended Midwest Athletic Fields, LLC., to do the work at cost of $123,250.

The project was originally slated for 2022 but circumstances did not allow for it to take place. The work is now expected to take place in Fall 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Arrest made in West Peoria homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
WEST PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Couple arrested for stealing car

LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed in Rantoul shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released on Tuesday the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday night. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Azaan Lee, 21 of Champaign. Rantoul Police officials said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of […]
RANTOUL, IL
newschannel20.com

Missing man from Peoria located

The Peoria man who was last seen on January 25 has been located. Police say that Kyle Swearingen, 48 is doing well. Swearingen was located on Monday.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman identified in Minooka death investigation

The Kendall County Coroner's Office is identifying the person who was found dead on Sunday in a field in unincorporated Minooka as 51-year-old Ginger Urban, of Willowbrook. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The coroner's office says there was no immediately obvious cause of death. The death remains under...
MINOOKA, IL
Kristen Walters

Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois

A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
OSWEGO, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy