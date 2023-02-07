Gun stepped on discharges during a fight at Appoquinimink High School Monday, police say

A gun that fell to the ground during a fight at Appoquinimink High School on Monday night was stepped on, causing it to fire, Delaware State Police said.

No one was injured when the weapon discharged, but a round struck a wall near the school's gym, where a basketball game was being played.

"Police are investigating reports that the gun may have discharged," Appoquinimink School District Superintendent Matt Burrows said in his statement Monday night. "While there are no reports of any gun injury at this time, the incident is now an active police investigation."

Monday's incident is the latest episode in which police investigating the use of weapons on, or near, school grounds this school year. The incidents include:

Two boys — ages 8 and 16 — were found with unloaded guns in their backpacks last week at separate Red Clay Consolidated School District schools. Police told Delaware Online/The News Journal the incidents do not appear to be connected.

Police have charged a 16-year-old Wilmington boy in connection with firing a gun inside William Penn High School last month.

Two people were injured by gunshots in Middletown Sept. 23 at about the same time as traffic poured out of nearby Appoquinimink High School following a football game.

Delaware State Police, who are investigating Monday's Appoquinimink High School incident, tweeted out a statement at about 8:50 p.m. Monday saying their "detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown."

Even though the original tweet said there were no injuries, the department followed up with a clarification saying there were no known gunshot victims and no suspects had been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, police said the incident began at about 7:15 p.m. at the school located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown. That's when, Superintendent Burrows said, staff became aware of a fight in a hallway near the boys bathroom outside the gym where Appoquinimink played Tri-State Christian Academy — a private school in Elkton, Maryland.

Two Delaware State Police troopers, who were working extra duty for a basketball game, and school administrators responded to the hallway where the fight was taking place. Burrows said most participants scattered; however, several voluntarily remained for questioning by police.

While searching the area, Burrows and police said a gun was found on the hallway floor.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and thankful that no one was injured," he said in his statement.

While the police investigated the incident on Tuesday, Burrows said there would be an increased presence of law enforcement officials at Appoquinimink High School, and the district's crisis response team, which includes counselors, psychologists and nurses, would be available to meet with students or staff throughout the day.

Police said the suspects were last observed running from the school toward the football stadium and that the number of people involved and their involvement is still being determined.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 at (302) 834-2630.

