Polk County agency to host workshops for groups seeking arts and cultural sponsorships

Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing is accepting applications for arts, cultural and heritage event sponsorships for fiscal year 2023-2024. The final deadline is noon on April 14.

PCTSM and the Polk Arts Alliance will host two workshops to assist organizations that wish to apply for sponsorship funding from the Tourist Development Council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. Each organization applying must attend one of the workshops, and the attendee must be the person filling out the application and/or the person signing the application for the organization.

The first workshop will be held Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. at Lake Myrtle in Auburndale. A second workshop will be held at a date to be determined in late February or early March.

Each workshop will cover the guidelines and process for completing a sponsorship application packet, as well as the timeline for the fiscal year 2023-2024 application process. For more information, contact Kris Keprios at 863-551-4750 or Kris@VisitCentralFlorida.org.