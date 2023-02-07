Read full article on original website
INTERNATIONAL FALLS BUILDS BIG LEAD IN 4-2 WIN OVER PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team was playing their fourth game of the week on Saturday afternoon, and it seemed to show, as the International Falls Broncos were able to use their physical play to build a big lead on their way to a 4-2 victory. Last night the...
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP BUSY WEEK HOSTING INTERNATIONAL FALLS – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team has had a great week and will look to finish it off on a high note as they host the International Falls Broncos this afternoon. The Pirates are 5-16-1 on the season and currently on a three-game win streak after defeating Lake of the Woods 6-3 last night. The Broncos have won two straight games to bring their record to 9-13. We will have the game from the Crookston Sports Center on the KROX Livestream starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 2:00 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
FEE SCORES FOUR TIMES AND FREIJE RECORDS HER FOURTH SHUTOUT AS PIRATES BEAT TRF IN SECTION SEMI-FINAL
Sophomore Addie Fee scored four goals for the first time in her career and Sophomore Kambelle Freije had 17 saves for her fourth shutout of the year to lead the Crookston Pirates to a 5-0 win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a Section 8A Tournament semi-final game to send them to the Section 8A Championship game on Thursday against the #1 ranked Warroad Warriors in Warroad. Warroad defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave 9-2 in the first game tonight to punch their ticket to the final. “This is a game where the girl’s did exactly what we wanted to do,” said Crookston head coach Emily Meyer, “we came out flying and played with a purpose for all three periods.”
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL CLOSES OUT SNOW FEST WITH PEPFEST
The Crookston High School closed its Snow Fest Road Trip by returning home for a Pep Fest in the High School gymnasium. After being welcomed by Health Teacher Josh Hardy and having the Crookston Cheer team lead the school in the Crookston Rouser, the school introduced the Snow Fest Royalty. The Snow Fest royalty this year included:
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL THEME- FRATERNITY DAY FOR SNOW FEST
Crookston High School is reaching the end of its Road Trip Snow Fest today by “traveling” to California for Fraternity Day. Students and staff dressed in shorts, caps, suits, and beach jackets to show their enthusiasm for Snow Fest. Pictures of students and staff in their fraternity outfits...
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEEVER TO HOST SLEDDING ON SUNDAY IN CENTRAL PARK
Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers will host a February Fitness Fever event Sunday, February 12. This Sunday’s event is sledding in Crookston’s Central Park from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Crookston Community Pool parking lot.
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU DISCUSSES DIGITAL ADVERTISING PLANS WITH KVLY
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn in the Ballroom. The first package would give over 5,000 impressions to people around Minnesota and the Dakotas. Which could spread as far out as Bemidji, and their app would even reach out to people using streaming services.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL ABSENTEE BALLOT BOARD RECIEVES 185 BALLOTS FOR REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School Absentee Ballot Board met for the final time on Friday afternoon to count and verify more absentee ballots that had come in for the upcoming referendum. The board received 91 ballots last week and 94 this week, for a total of 185 Absentee ballots collected. However,...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PURCHASE OF FORFEITED PROPERTY AND INCREASE IN WASTE TIP FEES
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. Property Records Director Sam Melbye had two resolutions to repurchase two tax-forfeited properties. The first plot repurchase request was from Ronnie Locken for Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Highland Park Addition to Winger.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE REVISED FUNDING FORMULA FOR COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board was first approached by Tri-County Northwest Regional Corrections Center Executive Director Andrew Larson with a resolution from the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) was seeking a resolution with all counties across the state to endorse the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group to revise the funding formula and to Urge Legislature to pass a new significant appropriation for Community Supervision across the state during the 2023 Legislative Session. Larson presented that probation was a form of community supervision under three delivery systems whose current form of funding was outdated, and the funding mechanisms used to fund them created inequalities in service and outcomes. Counties are at a disadvantage because they are not at the table as a state agency; therefore, they must rely on the Department of Corrections (DOC) to include county funding in the governor’s proposed budget. “Minnesota has the lowest percentage of their general f is devoted to Corrections spending, including both prisons and Community Supervision. The reason why that has worked in Minnesota is because there is a very heavy reliance on Community Supervision, also known as Probation or Parole,” Andrew Larson explained. “Unfortunately, what has happened is that all of the funding that the state provides to counties and the Department of Corrections has not kept up with the cost of doing business. I used Tri-County as one example, but in the last ten years, our cost to provide Probation services has increased by approximately 62%. During that same period, the subsidy that we’ve received from the state has only increased by 10%.”
