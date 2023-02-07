Twitter reacts to Ja Morant, Confrontation Occurred Outside After Game Versus Pacers
T he NBA investigated a postgame incident that took place in the loading dock of the FedExForum in Memphis as the Pacers were about to depart one week ago, back on Jan. 29.
A report was published an hour before the Pacers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers late Sunday afternoon.
It was reported that “acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them.”
It was also reported that a Pacers security guard present at the time remarked “That’s 100 percent a gun.”
