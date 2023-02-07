ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

What Kansas football coach Lance Leipold likes about the Jayhawks' 2023 Big 12 schedule

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CR7gu_0kfFB8Wv00

LAWRENCE — Kansas coach Lance Leipold expressed his appreciation last week for the fact that his college football team’s 2023 season will open on a Thursday.

The past two years, the first two of Leipold’s tenure leading the Jayhawks, Kansas opened on Fridays. Leipold noted that can be a problem, for one because it’s normally seen as a night for high school football. So, in addition to other benefits that would rank Thursday over Friday in his mind, he’s in favor of this change.

But Leipold, whose squad will face Missouri State on Aug. 31 at home, was reacting to that news as he also reacted to the release of the Jayhawks’ 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule. That revelation completed a slate that had already scheduled non-conference matchups against Missouri State, Illinois (Sept. 9, home) and Nevada (Sept. 16, away). And here are some takeaways from what Leipold said he liked about it:

Jayhawks will play more games at home than away

Kansas’ home games during Big 12 play come against BYU (Sept. 23), UCF (Oct. 7), Oklahoma (Oct. 28), Texas Tech (Nov. 11) and Kansas State (Nov. 18). Kansas’ away games during Big 12 play come against Texas (Sept. 30), Oklahoma State (Oct. 14), Iowa State (Nov. 4) and Cincinnati (Nov. 25). That means the Jayhawks have five games at home during conference play, compared to four on the road.

Overall, that gives Kansas seven home games and five road games in 2023. It’s an opportunity for even more atmospheres like the Jayhawks experienced inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022, when they had three sellouts and welcomed ESPN’s “College GameDay” show to Lawrence for the first time ever. And, for Leipold, that is something worth highlighting.

Kansas football won’t have back-to-back road games

Playing back-to-back road games has come with its share of success and failure in the early years of Leipold’s tenure. In 2021, it happened twice — Kansas lost back-to-back games against Duke and Iowa State, and later on that fall won at Texas before losing at TCU the week after. In 2022, Kansas won back-to-back games against West Virginia and Houston, and later on that fall lost back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Baylor. But it seems Leipold would prefer not to have a schedule play out that way, and the way the Big 12 slate plays out it won’t in 2023.

It turns out, actually, that in 2023 there will be two different times the Jayhawks will play back-to-back games at home. That comes first, with the opening weeks against Missouri State and Illinois. And later on in November, it’ll happen again with the games against Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Kansas’ bye week comes earlier in 2023 than it did in 2022

Last season, Kansas’ bye week didn’t come until the Jayhawks had already played eight games. This season, though, it’ll come after they’ve played seven. And that came as good news to Leipold.

Kansas will also be able to come out of the bye week with a home game in 2023, like it did in 2022. Last season, the Jayhawks seemed to play like a team that benefited from that time off when they beat Oklahoma State to earn that pivotal sixth win on the way to a bowl game. Time will tell if the Jayhawks’ Oct. 28 game against Oklahoma this year will hold the same type of significance.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN announced Saturday that their headline college basketball show College Gameday is headed to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence Saturday, Feb. 18 ahead of a Top 25 matchup between Kansas and Baylor. This will be their 25th appearance at Allen Fieldhouse since the show began covering basketball...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Analysis: Ranking Kansas State's toughest remaining games

The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

K-State's legendary John K. 'Jack' Vanier has passed away

MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KVOE

Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency

TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in January 2014 after he held her […] The post Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
BURLINGAME, KS
WIBW

Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in crash with train identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing

Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents

Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 253 administrator put on paid leave, likely to replaced later this month

USD 253 Emporia has placed its assistant superintendent for business operations on paid administrative leave, and it may have a replacement as soon as the middle of the month. The district has not stated why Rob Scheib was placed on leave, citing personnel policy. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the decision happened following Wednesday’s board meeting but hasn’t said why the decision came outside the meeting.
EMPORIA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy