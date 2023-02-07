Succasunna Residents Make Dean's, President's Lists

ROXBURY, NJ - Five Succasunna residents were included in recent Dean's List and President's List announcements from the colleges they attend.

West Virginia University said Austin Cummis, studying Global Supply Chain Management, made its Presidents List.

It said Sean Kenworthy, studying Management, Caitlyn Valente, studying Sports Management and Daniel Walker, studying Business, made the Dean's List.

The University of Tampa said Tyler Kennedy was among 2,044 students named to its Fall 2022 semester Dean's List. Kennedy is majoring in marketing.

