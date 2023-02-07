MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO