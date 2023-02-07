Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Related
Man injured in Dunkirk stabbing
DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced. David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
wnynewsnow.com
54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
Jamestown man involved in two fatal crashes remanded, awaits trial
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve 2021 and again for his involvement in a second fatal collision on Dec. 5, 2022, has been remanded without bail to the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, per the Chautauqua […]
Two charged in drug bust
Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after a theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 40-year-old Jessica Wilder with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of property. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.
Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Buffalo Police investigating triple shooting at Club Marcella; 1 dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said three people were shot Sunday at Club Marcella. The shooting happened inside the club just after 2:30 a.m. BPD said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were injured and taken to local hospitals. Both were stable as of Sunday morning around 8 a.m.
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
Police In Buffalo Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Cash, And 8 Guns
Two Buffalo men were busted by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash. The arrests were the conclusion of an almost three-month investigation by a joint task force - Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Buffalo area raids result in arrests, seizures of guns, drugs, and more than $400,000
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police, and the FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two individuals and the seizure of guns, drugs, and large sums of cash following a three-month long investigation. However, authorities spent just as much time at an afternoon news conference,...
wnynewsnow.com
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
Buffalo teen sentenced for role in McKinley High School attack; shooter pleads guilty
The teen, who was 17 at the time of the incident and was sentenced as a youthful offender, will spend the next one to three years at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
YAHOO!
Convicted in Texas murder, Erie man awaits return to face charges in girlfriend's killing
An Erie man fled the city sometime after police said he shot his girlfriend in her Hess Avenue apartment on the early morning of Nov. 18, 2018, resulting in her death two days later. Selena Wall's accused killer, Marcus A. Gibbs, resurfaced in Texas the following summer, when authorities there...
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Comments / 4