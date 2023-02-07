ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in Dunkirk stabbing

DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced. David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
WBEN 930AM

Two charged in drug bust

Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after a theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 40-year-old Jessica Wilder with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of property. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
SALAMANCA, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police In Buffalo Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Cash, And 8 Guns

Two Buffalo men were busted by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash. The arrests were the conclusion of an almost three-month investigation by a joint task force - Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY

