Vote for Mississippi boys and girls high school athlete of the week Jan. 30-Feb. 4

There were several top performers across the state in boys and girls high school sports, but only one can be voted athlete of the week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4.

BOYS NOMINATIONS

Aiden Boudro, Bay: Bourdro earned MVP honors with an outside-the-box goal in the 24th minute of Bay's 2-0 victory over North Pontotoc in the MHSAA Class 4A championship on Saturday.

Nygel Jobe, Brandon: The sophomore's goal had a goal three minutes into extra time to help Brandon defeat Gulfport 2-0 to advance to the MHSAA Class 6A championship.

Hayden Thomas, Clinton: The senior midfielder had two goals in Clinton's 2-1 victory over Brandon in the MHSAA Class 6A soccer championship on Saturday.

Alexander Mink, Long Beach: Mink's 42nd minute goal helped Long Beach secure its third-consecutive MHSAA Class 5A soccer championship on Saturday.

GIRLS NOMINATIONS

Shaneal Corpuz, Biloxi: Corpuz had a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and two blocks in Biloxi's 49-20 victory over Moss Point on Jan. 31.

Carolina Hamm, Saltillo: Hamm's 61st minute goal off a corner kick helped Saltillo win its first state championship in program history with a 2-0 victory over West Harrison on Saturday.

Isabella Jordan, St. Patrick: The freshman had two goals and two assists as the Fighting Irish cruised to a 6-0 victory over Tupelo Christian Prep in the MHSAA Class 1A championship Saturday.

Madilynn Vuncannon, Walnut: The senior had 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals in Walnut's 60-35 victory over Falkner on Thursday.