ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

NWS: Cold front to follow warm week; yearly rainfall 'below normal'

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jccnb_0kfFAYBX00

A week-long warm-up into a cold front is forecast following what meteorologists said was “needed rainfall” last weekend amid a drier-than-average dry season.

A dry and quiet week with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Friday on the Treasure Coast is projected by federal forecasters, but it's to give way to a “pretty strong” cold front by the weekend.

“We’ll be warming up this week and staying dry through at least Thursday,” said Scott Kelly with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne.

A chance of showers late Friday leads to a projected drop in temperature Saturday of lows in the mid-to-upper 40s and highs in the 60s, Kelly said.

A similar pattern was seen last week ahead of a rainy Sunday which brought what Kelly said was over 2 inches of precipitation to some areas of the Treasure Coast.

Recorded rainfall amounts showed Vero Beach with 2.05 inches; Fort Pierce 1.41 inches; Stuart 1.93 inches; Port Salerno 1.02 inches; and Nettles Island 1.12 inches.

“It was needed rainfall,” Kelly said.

Even with the weekend rain, for the year, however, he said, “it’s still below normal.”

According to the National Weather Service, instead of spring, summer, winter and fall, subtropical, east central Florida has a wet and dry monsoon-like weather pattern.

Dry season begins in October and wet season in late May, according to the agency.

So far, this year Vero Beach is .82 of an inch and Fort Pierce is 1.6 inches below normal, Kelly said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Cold front expected Saturday night in Sebastian with thunderstorms

Friday morning’s temperature was 75 degrees as of 9 a.m., and the expected high will be 82 degrees. The chance of rain will increase on Saturday. A cold front will arrive Saturday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms into Sebastian. The expected overnight low is 47 degrees. Monday’s high will only be 69 degrees. The colder air will be with us until Tuesday.
veronews.com

Cold front to bring chilly temps to Vero Beach this weekend

VERO BEACH — While the remainder of the week will be warm, a cold front was expected to bring chilly temperatures over the weekend to the area, meteorologists said. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The nights will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach Farmers Market

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Sara Irshad

Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach

Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy