State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
Buffalo area raids result in arrests, seizures of guns, drugs, and more than $400,000
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police, and the FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two individuals and the seizure of guns, drugs, and large sums of cash following a three-month long investigation. However, authorities spent just as much time at an afternoon news conference,...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
ECSO: fentanyl, cocaine seized in drug bust
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office say they seized three and a half kilos of cocaine and five ounces of fentanyl.
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY
Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
Salamanca Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after a theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 40-year-old Jessica Wilder with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of property. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
Police In Buffalo Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Cash, And 8 Guns
Two Buffalo men were busted by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash. The arrests were the conclusion of an almost three-month investigation by a joint task force - Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Western New York, according to New York State police, who say “a more lethal strand” of the drug is going around. They say that over 12 days, 94 overdoses, six of which were fatal, were reported...
Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
Jamestown man involved in two fatal crashes remanded, awaits trial
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve 2021 and again for his involvement in a second fatal collision on Dec. 5, 2022, has been remanded without bail to the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, per the Chautauqua […]
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
