Cattaraugus County, NY

WETM 18 News

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY

Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after a theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 40-year-old Jessica Wilder with felony grand larceny, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment of property. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
SALAMANCA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police In Buffalo Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Cash, And 8 Guns

Two Buffalo men were busted by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash. The arrests were the conclusion of an almost three-month investigation by a joint task force - Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY

