Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

Assault case dismissed against Minden man

KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Minden man charged with assaulting a patient while he was employed at Mosaic in Axtell has been dismissed. According to Kearney County Court records, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult against Jack Rodriguez, 23, was dismissed on the motion of the prosecutor.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for threatening to kill ex and her family

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 12 felony charges after police say he threatened to harm multiple people Tuesday evening. Grand Island Police arrested Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, for four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse, and attempted 1st degree assault and 2nd degree assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Grand Island Arrest for Burglary & Attempted Kidnapping

(Grand Island, NE) - On Wednesday, February 8th Grand Island Police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 pm for a disturbance at 409 E 13th St. where Erick Vicente-Vicente was contacted. Vicente-Vicente (who does not live at this address) broke open the garage to the house walk-in door to gain entry to the residence. He then (through threats of violence) forced the adult victim (his ex-girlfriend) to un-lock and open a door to the bathroom where she had been hiding with 3 juveniles (ages 12, 4, and 2) after she had called 911. Ex-girlfriend advised Vicente-Vicente then ordered her to get clothes for the her and the children and he was going to take them to his residence. When officers arrived, he was contacted and refused to comply with multiple orders during his arrest. After being taken into custody, property belonging to the ex-girlfriend was found on his person. Vicente-Vicente was arrested for Burglary, Attempted-Kidnapping x4, Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury x3, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault Menacing Threats and Theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond is closing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- For the second time in two weeks another big store is closing in Grand Island. According to a Bed, Bath & Beyond news release, the company is reducing their store's locations from 760 to about 360. Over the months Bed, Bath & Beyond has been in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee

KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Ringo

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ringo at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Ringo! I was surrendered to the shelter with my cat sister Annie because our owner was moving and couldn’t take us with. I come off a bit shy when first meeting people in my kennel but the second I’m out I’m a completely different dog. I get along great with other dogs and I also get along with cats. I’d make the perfect addition to any home and since I was in a home acclimating to a new one shouldn’t be too hard for me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising

AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow Rising Executive Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold said they're seeing more need. The Mari Gras Gala is the group's largest fundraiser of the year, according to Mia...
AXTELL, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th

Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPS board approves to hire more teachers for Newcomers Program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) is looking to hire two additional teachers for its Newcomers Program. The program helps students who recently arrived in the country gain English language skills to transition into a traditional classroom. The district said they have 72 newcomers students as...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney tennis center a hot spot for events

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney tennis center has been open less than a year, but it's already getting national attention. Ernest Grundy Tennis Center Manager Matt Morrow has more on the events they host.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Live a heart-healthy lifestyle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There are many different heart conditions and problems which are collectively called heart disease. Marilyn Warnken with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is always best to discuss your heart condition with your health...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lopers shoot lights out to beat Central Missouri

KEARNEY. Neb. — UNK men's basketball team has struggled to win the close games. But on Thursday they put those demons to rest handing Central Missouri a 78-72 loss at the Health & Sports Center. The six-point victory avenges their 14-point loss to the Mules earlier this season. Sean...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Third-Place Blue Tigers Get a 21-Rebound Effort to Win 63-49

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Lincoln University posts Kevin Kone and Sai Witt (pronounced say) combined for 25 points and 29 rebounds to help the Blue Tigers get past Nebraska Kearney, 63-49, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Blue Tigers (16-6, 12-6)...
KEARNEY, NE

