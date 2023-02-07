Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
Related
foxnebraska.com
Assault case dismissed against Minden man
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Minden man charged with assaulting a patient while he was employed at Mosaic in Axtell has been dismissed. According to Kearney County Court records, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult against Jack Rodriguez, 23, was dismissed on the motion of the prosecutor.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested for threatening to kill ex and her family
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 12 felony charges after police say he threatened to harm multiple people Tuesday evening. Grand Island Police arrested Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, for four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse, and attempted 1st degree assault and 2nd degree assault.
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Arrest for Burglary & Attempted Kidnapping
(Grand Island, NE) - On Wednesday, February 8th Grand Island Police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 pm for a disturbance at 409 E 13th St. where Erick Vicente-Vicente was contacted. Vicente-Vicente (who does not live at this address) broke open the garage to the house walk-in door to gain entry to the residence. He then (through threats of violence) forced the adult victim (his ex-girlfriend) to un-lock and open a door to the bathroom where she had been hiding with 3 juveniles (ages 12, 4, and 2) after she had called 911. Ex-girlfriend advised Vicente-Vicente then ordered her to get clothes for the her and the children and he was going to take them to his residence. When officers arrived, he was contacted and refused to comply with multiple orders during his arrest. After being taken into custody, property belonging to the ex-girlfriend was found on his person. Vicente-Vicente was arrested for Burglary, Attempted-Kidnapping x4, Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury x3, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault Menacing Threats and Theft.
klkntv.com
Police confirm sighting of Aurora couple at Hastings gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police have confirmed another sighting of the Aurora couple who have been missing for nearly a month. Aurora Police say Robert and Loveda Proctor were spotted on Jan. 12 in Hastings at a Pump & Pantry along Highway 6. The couple was seen at the...
New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple
The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.
foxnebraska.com
And they're off! Casino may bring in new visitors but horses rule at 'the Fon'
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — And they're off!. Casino gambling is here but you can still play the ponies at Fonner Park where those who make a living at the track say it's better late than never. Megan Kembel makes sure the beer and nachos are ready while her mom...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- For the second time in two weeks another big store is closing in Grand Island. According to a Bed, Bath & Beyond news release, the company is reducing their store's locations from 760 to about 360. Over the months Bed, Bath & Beyond has been in...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee
KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Ringo
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ringo at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Ringo! I was surrendered to the shelter with my cat sister Annie because our owner was moving and couldn’t take us with. I come off a bit shy when first meeting people in my kennel but the second I’m out I’m a completely different dog. I get along great with other dogs and I also get along with cats. I’d make the perfect addition to any home and since I was in a home acclimating to a new one shouldn’t be too hard for me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
foxnebraska.com
Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising
AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow Rising Executive Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold said they're seeing more need. The Mari Gras Gala is the group's largest fundraiser of the year, according to Mia...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th
Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
foxnebraska.com
GIPS board approves to hire more teachers for Newcomers Program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) is looking to hire two additional teachers for its Newcomers Program. The program helps students who recently arrived in the country gain English language skills to transition into a traditional classroom. The district said they have 72 newcomers students as...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney tennis center a hot spot for events
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney tennis center has been open less than a year, but it's already getting national attention. Ernest Grundy Tennis Center Manager Matt Morrow has more on the events they host.
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Live a heart-healthy lifestyle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There are many different heart conditions and problems which are collectively called heart disease. Marilyn Warnken with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is always best to discuss your heart condition with your health...
foxnebraska.com
Lopers shoot lights out to beat Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — UNK men's basketball team has struggled to win the close games. But on Thursday they put those demons to rest handing Central Missouri a 78-72 loss at the Health & Sports Center. The six-point victory avenges their 14-point loss to the Mules earlier this season. Sean...
foxnebraska.com
Third-Place Blue Tigers Get a 21-Rebound Effort to Win 63-49
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Lincoln University posts Kevin Kone and Sai Witt (pronounced say) combined for 25 points and 29 rebounds to help the Blue Tigers get past Nebraska Kearney, 63-49, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Blue Tigers (16-6, 12-6)...
Comments / 0