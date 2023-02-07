Read full article on original website
These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
Illinois’ Favorite Pizza Topping Ranked #2 Most Popular In America
If you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for the Super Bowl, what kind of toppings do you like? If you say pineapple, I won't judge you. My family doesn't care about sports, especially football. If we do watch the big game, it's always just for the commercials, Super Bowl Halftime...
One of the Most Unique “Food Flights” in the US is in Illinois
You have heard of a Beer Flight, where you get a couple of different smaller pours of beer to try, well now there are Food Flights, and one of the most unique food flights in the US is here in the Land of Lincoln... According to Yelp one of the...
LOOK! 4 Photos That Prove No State Does Pizza Like Illinois
There's no need to brag, it's a fact. Illinois pizza is the best pizza. These 4 joints had a little more to prove than just being from the best pizza state in the country. Illinois is the pizza capital of the United States. I don't know if that statement is...
Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President
I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
Illinois Named One Of The Best Super Bowl Party States In America
Ah, the Super Bowl. The highly anticipated evening that brings people together for a night of food, drinks, and tons of screaming at the television. On Sunday, millions of people will host incredible parties with wings, pizza, dips, and cheese spreads. Don't forget the friend who shotguns a beer after every touchdown.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
This Unique Speakeasy in Illinois Will Make Your Ramen Dreams Come True
This tiny restaurant in Chicago, Illinois serves up some of the best ramen in the state, but before you enjoy it, you have to figure out how to get in. When I came across this Only In Your State article about a ramen "Speakeasy" in Chicago, I immediately thought; "I thought only bars could qualify as a speakeasy?" Turns out, that's not quite true.
5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois
Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
The Most Common Last Names In Illinois? Here’s The List
If you just said to yourself "I know the top three! It's gotta be Grimsdottir, Wamboldt, and Zeleznik," you might want to take another shot at this. By the way, those three surnames above came off a list of the least common surnames in America. (thanks to Mongabay.com). For the...
Are You Paying For a Better Movie Theatre Seat in Illinois? (Poll Question)
There's a new "three-tiered" payment option for your AMC Theatre movie seat. What say you? MyStateline. After a period of time where NO ONE went to the movies, theatres in Illinois and across the country are back open and singing..."Let's go out to the movies." But there are new "options" when it comes to seeing a movie at an AMC Theatre.
Living in Illinois with your Ex’s Stuff? A Company Will Trade You for Wine
Tis the season to celebrate love, or maybe it's the time to finally separate your ex's stuff from your life. Yes, we are going to be bombarded with chocolate, flower and jewelery ads for the next week, but we're also getting to the fun side of Valentine's Day promotions, the ANTI-promotions.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
Illinois Residents Are Hit With U.S.’s Highest Cell Phone Taxes
It's not like Illinoisans pay the highest overall tax rates in the nation, or the second-highest property taxes, or among the highest gas prices coast-to-coast...oh, wait. It actually is like that. Okay, so add wireless phone taxes to the list of things that we're overpaying for here in Illinois. I'll...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Could Wisconsin be the Next Thriving State for Singles?
Singles are thriving in Wisconsin, especially those of a certain age. You and I both know... Valentine's Day is right around the corner and that means there's a lot of talk about dating, and just as much talk about singles, really. So where is the best place to be a...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
Yikes! Lack of Sauce Causes Woman To Go Berserk At Illinois Pizza Joint
"Karen" has become synonymous with entitled and demanding behavior, and if you're a "Karen" in public, you might want to think twice before causing a scene because more and more people with this characteristic are learning the hard way. People aren't getting the point of not being a d-bag and they really should take notice. Why, do you ask? Here's another primo example.
