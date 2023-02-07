ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

This Unique Speakeasy in Illinois Will Make Your Ramen Dreams Come True

This tiny restaurant in Chicago, Illinois serves up some of the best ramen in the state, but before you enjoy it, you have to figure out how to get in. When I came across this Only In Your State article about a ramen "Speakeasy" in Chicago, I immediately thought; "I thought only bars could qualify as a speakeasy?" Turns out, that's not quite true.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois

Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer

Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois

If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Yikes! Lack of Sauce Causes Woman To Go Berserk At Illinois Pizza Joint

"Karen" has become synonymous with entitled and demanding behavior, and if you're a "Karen" in public, you might want to think twice before causing a scene because more and more people with this characteristic are learning the hard way. People aren't getting the point of not being a d-bag and they really should take notice. Why, do you ask? Here's another primo example.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy