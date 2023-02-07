Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
3 Dots Downtown Poetry Fest in downtown State College highlights 'rich literary community'
Penn State students, State College locals and invited organizations alike came together at 3 Dots Downtown on Saturday afternoon for Poetry Fest, State College's first poetry festival. The festival, which ran from 1-5 p.m., included booths, activities, open mic events, a book raffle and poetry performances. Penn State student-run organizations...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky requests new trial in 580-page document
In a 580-page court document, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky filed an amended motion for a new trial on Feb. 8, claiming that new evidence has been discovered. Sandusky's attorney Alexander Lindsay Jr. argued Sandusky's conviction "is the worst thing that’s happened in America since the Salem...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse's Kristin O'Neill named to preseason Tewaaraton Award Watch List
Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill has been named to the Tewaaraton Award preseason watch list. The honor is given out to the the men’s and women’s lacrosse players that stand out the most each season. O’Neill gains this recognition ahead of a junior season that will see...
Digital Collegian
From food to flowers | Penn State students share ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts
Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 14 and is usually represented by symbols of romance, flowers and love letters. However, different people have their own personal ways to express love. For some Penn State students, this comes in the form of chocolate. Kathleen Cempa, who already bought chocolate as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling freshmen Levi Haines and Alex Facundo record back-to-back pins in blowout dual
Penn State posted another dominating victory over Maryland on Sunday afternoon, and it did it without two starters in the lineup. The 44-3 victory over the Terrapins was aided by a trio of pins from Levi Haines, Alex Facundo and Seth Nevills. The two freshmen who recorded pins, Haines and Facundo, showed tremendous growth in their matches.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain dazzling with a healthy squad amid tough schedule
In the middle of the season, No. 3 Penn State finally found an oasis in its arduous schedule after confronting five straight top-10 rivals, traveling to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face an unranked in-state opponent in Saint Francis at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Despite the toughness of the schedule, the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling smothers Maryland to clinch undefeated Big Ten regular season title
Penn State capped off its Big Ten conference play with a dominant 44-3 win against Maryland to take home the Big Ten regular season title. The victory against the Terrapins clinches an undefeated 8-0 Big Ten record. With one dual meet remaining, the Nittany Lions are now 15-0 on the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestler Shayne Van Ness continues to impress, could push for All-American bid
In Penn State’s 33-8 rout of Rutgers, Shayne Van Ness delivered a huge four points early in the dual. No. 13 Van Ness faced off against Rutgers’ Tony White, earning a 21-9 major decision on Friday night. With the way the first period went, the final result came...
Digital Collegian
No. 3 Penn State men's volleyball avoids upset, rallies to top Saint Francis in 5 sets
After a successful weekend against USC and UCLA last weekend, hopes were looking high for No. 3 Penn State to continue on its winning streak. This week, the Nittany Lions traveled for the first time in almost three weeks to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face unranked Saint Francis. The Red Flash...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State
Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops 5th consecutive road contest as Maryland pulls away late
Penn State lost its fourth straight game to Maryland, making the blue and white’s away record 1-7 on the season. The Nittany Lions dropped to the Terrapins 74-68 to fall to 14-11 on the season and 5-9 in the Big Ten. Just like against Wisconsin at home, Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse kicks off season against Bucknell on Saturday
Happy Valley might still be frozen, but the blue and white will take the field at Panzer Stadium against Bucknell to jumpstart its 2023 campaign. This will be the first of five games the Nittany Lions will play at home before having their first road trip. “Having a great homestand...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling dominates Rutgers in Friday night dual meet
With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season. Rutgers came into...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks posts dominant victory over top-15 opponent as postseason looms
Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.
Digital Collegian
SATIRE | Finding a sport as an athletic prodigy
Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden. I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes. Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks...
Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed. Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
Most People Don't Know the Tragic History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Factory
Pennsylvania is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Comments / 0