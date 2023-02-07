ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

3 Dots Downtown Poetry Fest in downtown State College highlights 'rich literary community'

Penn State students, State College locals and invited organizations alike came together at 3 Dots Downtown on Saturday afternoon for Poetry Fest, State College's first poetry festival. The festival, which ran from 1-5 p.m., included booths, activities, open mic events, a book raffle and poetry performances. Penn State student-run organizations...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling freshmen Levi Haines and Alex Facundo record back-to-back pins in blowout dual

Penn State posted another dominating victory over Maryland on Sunday afternoon, and it did it without two starters in the lineup. The 44-3 victory over the Terrapins was aided by a trio of pins from Levi Haines, Alex Facundo and Seth Nevills. The two freshmen who recorded pins, Haines and Facundo, showed tremendous growth in their matches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State

Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling dominates Rutgers in Friday night dual meet

With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season. Rutgers came into...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks posts dominant victory over top-15 opponent as postseason looms

Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

SATIRE | Finding a sport as an athletic prodigy

Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden. I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes. Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman charged with murder after 2022 house fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed. Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy