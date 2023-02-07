Read full article on original website
St. Joseph police investigating shooting
St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting in which shots. hit a house and car, but wounded no one. Police say they received several calls about shots fired in. the 18-Hundred block of North Third Street around 8:30 Thursday night. Officers found several shell casings at the scene. Police believe...
This after school program seeks to engage students differently
A program that gives students the opportunity to do some things after school that they may not be able to do in the classroom is back for another year. STEAM after school began three years ago at Empower U in downtown St. Joseph as the coronavirus pandemic kept students out of the classroom.
High school partnerships bringing more students to Missouri Western
Partnerships with local high schools are drawing more students to the Missouri Western State University St. Joseph campus. President Elizabeth Kennedy says there have been many different events on campus, such as Super Science Saturday, that provide opportunities for students. “For young people to get ignited in their passions to...
