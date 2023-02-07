ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
WCIA

Commercial featuring Illinois farm families to debut at Super Bowl

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Between some of the big plays of the Super Bowl, you may see several farming families in Illinois on TV. A new 30-second commercial by the Illinois Farm Families coalition will play in the first half of the football game Sunday. The coalition includes groups like the Illinois Beef Association, the Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
1440 WROK

5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois

Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy