Morgantown, WV

WVU’s 20 turnovers give No. 5 Texas blowout win in Austin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia turned the ball over 20 times, four Longhorns scored double digits and Sir’Jabari Rice scored a season-high 24 points as No. 5 Texas smashed WVU 94-60 in Austin on Saturday. Rice had a nearly flawless performance at the Moody Center, missing just one...
WVU continues NCAA Tournament quest at No. 5 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In January, West Virginia might have needed a ladder to climb out of the hole it dug itself at the start of conference play. Over a month later, it seems to have not only found that ladder but ascended several rungs toward the NCAA Tournament field.
Tucker eyes productive finale to memorable WVU career

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tevin Tucker was far from the focus of opposing teams’ scouting reports in 2022, but he might have been one of the most important players in the lineup. The then redshirt junior shortstop was WVU’s No. 9 hitter, providing the Mountaineers a speed boost at...
WVU wraps up day one of split squad action

The West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Marshall Invite hosted by Marshall University at the Jeff Small Track in Huntington, West Virginia, and the BU Valentine hosted by Boston University at the BU track and tennis center in Boston on Friday, Feb. 10. Sophomore Cassandra Williamson...
Matthews: “I came back here to win games”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia earned its third-straight home win on Wednesday, defeating No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. It also marked its third victory over a top-15 opponent this season. Erik Stevenson had a lot of attention after scoring a career-high 34 points in the previous game. Against ISU,...
Mountaineers to battle Air Force in Big 12 finale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) welcomes Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Big 12) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 10, in the third matchup of a four-dual homestand. Dual time is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Stories of the Week: February 5 through February 11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a fire this week at a Marion County hotel. The West Virginia Community Development Hub is seeking artists to create a public mural...
Story Removed

This story previously said that two new businesses were coming to the Weston area. That information has been removed at the request of the county. More details will be released as the businesses become finalized. For more news on the Weston and Lewis County area, click here.
