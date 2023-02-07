ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews were called to a barn fire in Adams County Saturday morning. The two-alarm fire was on the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road in Freedom Township. Chief Daniel Ohler of Greenmount Fire Company says the barn and a tractor-trailer parked nearby were fully involved by fire when crews arrived just before noon.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Man Cuts of Ankle Monitor, Police Looking for Help

While on electronic monitoring and under the supervision of Franklin County adult probation, Medina De Leon cut off his ankle monitor. Medina De Leon is now wanted for Flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
wfmd.com

2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon

Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
TANEYTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday. Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
abc27.com

New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA

