WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews were called to a barn fire in Adams County Saturday morning. The two-alarm fire was on the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road in Freedom Township. Chief Daniel Ohler of Greenmount Fire Company says the barn and a tractor-trailer parked nearby were fully involved by fire when crews arrived just before noon.
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
WGAL
Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
Woman Arrested on Warrant Found Intoxicated Driving 11-Month Child
On 02/11/2023, Chambersburg Police Department took Kimberly Ramos Negron into custody for her active arrest warrant through CPD. Ramos Negron was found to be operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with her 11-month-old son in the vehicle. Ramos Negron actively resisted officers while attempting to take her...
wfmd.com
Trial Continues Of Va. Man Charged With Murdering His Ex-Wife In Frederick County, Md
A representative from the State Medical Examiner’s Office took the stand. Frederick, Md (KM) More state witnesses took the stand on Friday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts,34, of Winchester, Virginia. He’s charged with first-degree murder for killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, on January 10th, 2020. . On...
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
Man Cuts of Ankle Monitor, Police Looking for Help
While on electronic monitoring and under the supervision of Franklin County adult probation, Medina De Leon cut off his ankle monitor. Medina De Leon is now wanted for Flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
abc27.com
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday. Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities
Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was…
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
