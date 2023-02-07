Read full article on original website
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Park Record
Park City-area lodging projections soften over rest of ski season amid economic worries
Park City-area lodging numbers are projected to soften through the remainder of the ski season as compared to the numbers last year, even amid the snowy winter, as concerns about the economy appear to be starting to impact the tourism industry. A lodging forecast prepared on behalf of the Park...
ABC 4
Celebrate black-owned restaurants in Salt Lake City with Taste Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It is Black History Month and Taste Utah is highlighting black-owned businesses. Katy Sine joined us in the studio to tell us about this weeks three amazing restaurants. In town or in Park City, there’s a tasty meal for everyone in...
tourcounsel.com
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
onekindesign.com
Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living
This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
Could Tiger’s golf course plans affect Utah’s current water shortage?
As sports fans around the world share the announcement of legendary golfer Tiger Woods' upcoming course design at Marcella Club near Park City, there are some Utahns who fear these new plans could worsen the state's ongoing drought concerns.
Park City family hosts U.S. Ski & Snowboard fundraiser to help meet $200,000 goal
When Carol Jeske moved to town in January 2021, she couldn’t ski due to a knee injury. Fortunately, she met Caroline Claire, a member of the U.S. Freeski team, who helped out by skiing with the Jeske's kids. “And through her, we just met more and more of the...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Bay Ventures Acquires Salt Lake City Site
Wells Fargo currently occupies the land that has been rezoned for a residential development. Harbor Bay Ventures will be replacing an underutilized office building in Salt Lake City with a residential building. The firm acquired more than 1.2 acres in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood from Wells Fargo. Cushman & Wakefield’s Kip Paul and Michael King represented the seller. The site is home to a Wells Fargo office building, which is still partially occupied with short-term leases but will be vacated by the end of 2023, Paul told Multi-Housing News. Paul also told MHN that the building was an underutilized property for Wells Fargo, with an apartment building on the site likely to be much more profitable than maintaining the office building. The site is currently zoned for the development of 229 residential units, but Harbor Bay has yet to announce its plans. The nearby interstates 215 and 80 offer commutability, while the S-Line, the latest addition to Salt Lake City’s light rail system, is located nearby. The site is several blocks from the more than 110-acre Sugar House Park, which features plenty of green space and several outdoor amenities, close to many retail and restaurant options.
Hearth and Hill announces new executive chef
PARK CITY, Utah —Hearth and Hill announced the appointment of Eric Diaz as its new Executive Chef. Diaz comes to the Leave Room For Dessert Eateries restaurant group from award-winning country […]
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
ABC 4
Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families
Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
KSLTV
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
ABC 4
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all the flavors of Eclair French Pastry
SANDY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a bite into a sweet treat that will make you say “oui oui!” Jazmine Worthen tells us all about Eclair French Pastry, the adorable shop that has plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. With over 25 flavors of...
kslnewsradio.com
Woman sets herself on fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a woman lit herself on fire in downtown Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, the woman was taken to a burn unit. The situation is still under investigation. The woman’s identity...
ABC 4
Police are Looking for Home Break-In Suspects
Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. Bountiful police are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house and stole some credit cards. An Inside Look Into Getty Images Photographer for …. Don't miss this inside look...
kjzz.com
Potential job prospects for 84-year-old Walmart greeter after fired from previous job
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Walmart greeter Thane Telford may be saying hello and waving for a living once again after a Provo water park has apparently offered him a job as a summertime greeter. Two stores told family they'd be interested in hiring him, after what Telford said was...
kcpw.org
LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake, basketball game outbursts and crosswalk flags
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
