Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 5 Texas obliterates careless West Virginia, 94-60
In conference play, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns have tended to fall behind early while showing a penchant for overcoming double-digit deficits. On Saturday at the Moody Center, however, acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team took advantage of a West Virginia Mountaineers team that has struggled on the road in an easy 94-60 victory to sweep the regular-season series and remain in first place in the Big 12.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 5 Texas hosts West Virginia on Saturday
With a chance to sweep the regular-season series, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at the Moody Center as acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team tries to remain atop the Big 12 standings. Texas is currently 5-0 against the bottom four teams in...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas hoops sits atop the Big 12
Thanks to their recent shared success, both the Texas men and the Texas women sit atop the Big 12 standings as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The men played four teams ranked in the top 11 in the country over a span of 10 days, going 2-2 in the stretch. The two wins included a home win over the Baylor Bears and a road win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the only Big 12 team to beat the Longhorns in Austin. With some help from the usual conference chaos, the Longhorns’ 8-3 conference record has them currently settled atop the standings as they take on the bottom three teams in their next three games.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas reportedly alters Michigan home-and-home series to facilitate Big 12 exit
Negotiations between the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Big 12 for the programs to leave the conference for the SEC a year early also included the biggest power players in college sports — the television networks that invest hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting rights every year, the same money fueling conference realignment over the last 40 years following the landmark 1984 Supreme Court decision in NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma.
Comments / 0