Read full article on original website
Related
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
wtoc.com
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
WJCL
GBI: Georgia state prison warden smuggled contraband for inmates; arrested on multiple charges
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A now-fired Georgia Department of Correction warden is behind bars. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO (racketeer influenced and corrupt organization) act, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
wtoc.com
3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
Possible breach of contract between the City of Savannah and the Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are learning more tonight about a possible breach of contract between the city and the Savannah Bananas. The team plays at Grayson Stadium but one News 3 viewer tells us that technically they shouldn’t—at least, not right now. In August, the Savannah Bananas left the Coastal Plain League to go […]
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
WJCL
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island The army corps of engineers report says their wake is putting beachgoers and boaters in possible danger. These dangerous waves are caused by bigger ships usually going at a speed over 12 […]
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Comments / 0