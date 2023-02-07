ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA

