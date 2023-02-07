Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
No. 1 UVA men’s lacrosse wins season opener, 17-13 over Michigan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 1 ranked UVa men’s lacrosse team got a game-high five goals from Payton Cormier in winning its season opener 17-13 over Michigan. It was the first time the two schools ever met in men’s lacrosse. Virginia never led by more than three...
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg Cardinals host first tournament in two years with new partnership
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Cardinals are rolling stronger than ever with new support. The team was acquired by the Valley Associates for Independent Living, Incorporated six months ago, which opened the court to more funds for incoming seasons. Shooting Guard Anthony Streiff describes this partnership as a...
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
NBC 29 News
No. 8 UVA basketball edges Duke in overtime 69-62
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia got a game-high 23 points from Armaan Frankin including a big three-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime to propel Virginia to a 69-62 win over Duke. Virginia got the game into overtime after a controversial call at the end of regulation. With...
It 'temporarily’ closed when the pandemic started. Why is it still closed?
The West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in Goochland County is nearing three years of suspended operations since its closure in April 2020.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WVNT-TV
#WinterWeather – Southern system moves in tonight with instances of light freezing rain possible
Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday. Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.
NBC 29 News
Registration open for Front Porch camps
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is open for the Front Porch’s Spring Break and Summer Camps. These camps allow kids to connect with others through music. “There’s four different themes: There’s down on the farm, under the sea, creatures great and small, and fairy tales. So depending on what weeks you pick, you get a different theme. There’s lots of free play, free stations, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, doing rhythm sticks. Just a lot of cool stuff,” Eynn McLeod said.
NBC 29 News
Cold Rain with Some Sleet and Wet Snow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of wet snow, sleet and mainly a cold rainfall on this Sunday! Roads will be wet through this afternoon and evening. The higher elevations will have the best opportunity to have some snow and sleet/ice accumulation. After a mix of rain, sleet and...
NBC 29 News
UVA employee creates documentary on Memorial to Enslaved Laborers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Erik Duda was employed at the University of Virginia for nine years. He has spent the last three years focusing on one film project. In 2018, Duda learned that UVA constructed the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. He spoke with people in Charlottesville, descendants of the enslaved laborers, and others to hear the full story.
NBC 29 News
Wintergreen Adaptive Sports hosts 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Adaptive Sports is hosting its 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend event. Up to 15 wounded veterans and their family members enjoyed free lessons, free food, and an unforgettable experience Saturday, February 11. “It’s the whole concept of our communities, just helping each other out,”...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11. This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs. Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease. “A couple of...
NBC 29 News
Yep, Spring Wildfire Season is around the corner
(WHSV) - It’s starting to feel like spring outside and right around the corner is spring wildfire season which begins Wednesday, February 15th. John Miller, from the Virginia Department of Forestry, said we are moving into the time of year when weather favors fires spreading. Warm, dry, and windy weather help contribute to this.
NBC 29 News
Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
NBC 29 News
Crossing guards hope speed cameras stop reckless driving near Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should think twice before speeding down Cherry Avenue or Monticello in Charlottesville. Three new speed cameras are in the works to help crossing guards keep students safe. Jaime Wayne has been a crossing guard on Cherry Ave. for two years. In that time she has...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville church showing Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church is offering a free screening of Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life Saturday, February 11. The documentary was shown at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. The showcases the community of Pittsburgh in the years following the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
NBC 29 News
UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team ready to take on Michigan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are gearing up for what will hopefully be a special season. The University of Virginia returns nine of 10 starters from last year’s men ‘s lacrosse team, and begins this year with high expectations. “We’re not a great team, right now. We...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s economy is strong, according to recent report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Office of Economic Development is offering an update on Charlottesville’s economic activity for 2022. “This report reflects highlights of our activities to help businesses grow and prosper in the city throughout the most recent year,” Director Chris Engel said. The 2022 report shows...
NBC 29 News
Councilors interview Charlottesville City Council candidates behind closed doors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Councilors met at City Hall Friday, February 10, to interview the six finalists for the open seat on Charlottesville City Council. The meeting began at 1:45 p.m. and almost immediately moved into a closed session. Councilors are expected to open the meeting back up to the...
