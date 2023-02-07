ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

No. 8 UVA basketball edges Duke in overtime 69-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia got a game-high 23 points from Armaan Frankin including a big three-pointer with 39 seconds left in overtime to propel Virginia to a 69-62 win over Duke. Virginia got the game into overtime after a controversial call at the end of regulation. With...
DURHAM, NC
NBC 29 News

Registration open for Front Porch camps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is open for the Front Porch’s Spring Break and Summer Camps. These camps allow kids to connect with others through music. “There’s four different themes: There’s down on the farm, under the sea, creatures great and small, and fairy tales. So depending on what weeks you pick, you get a different theme. There’s lots of free play, free stations, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, doing rhythm sticks. Just a lot of cool stuff,” Eynn McLeod said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Cold Rain with Some Sleet and Wet Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of wet snow, sleet and mainly a cold rainfall on this Sunday! Roads will be wet through this afternoon and evening. The higher elevations will have the best opportunity to have some snow and sleet/ice accumulation. After a mix of rain, sleet and...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA employee creates documentary on Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Erik Duda was employed at the University of Virginia for nine years. He has spent the last three years focusing on one film project. In 2018, Duda learned that UVA constructed the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. He spoke with people in Charlottesville, descendants of the enslaved laborers, and others to hear the full story.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wintergreen Adaptive Sports hosts 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Adaptive Sports is hosting its 19th Annual Wounded Warriors Weekend event. Up to 15 wounded veterans and their family members enjoyed free lessons, free food, and an unforgettable experience Saturday, February 11. “It’s the whole concept of our communities, just helping each other out,”...
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11. This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs. Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease. “A couple of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Yep, Spring Wildfire Season is around the corner

(WHSV) - It’s starting to feel like spring outside and right around the corner is spring wildfire season which begins Wednesday, February 15th. John Miller, from the Virginia Department of Forestry, said we are moving into the time of year when weather favors fires spreading. Warm, dry, and windy weather help contribute to this.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Protest held outside Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered outside the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Saturday, February 11, for a peaceful protest. People came out with pets, posters, and some noisemakers over allegations of employee mistreatment and animal neglect. Some shouted for the resignation of CEO Angie Gunter, as well. Do you have a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team ready to take on Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are gearing up for what will hopefully be a special season. The University of Virginia returns nine of 10 starters from last year’s men ‘s lacrosse team, and begins this year with high expectations. “We’re not a great team, right now. We...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville’s economy is strong, according to recent report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Office of Economic Development is offering an update on Charlottesville’s economic activity for 2022. “This report reflects highlights of our activities to help businesses grow and prosper in the city throughout the most recent year,” Director Chris Engel said. The 2022 report shows...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy