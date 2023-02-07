CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is open for the Front Porch’s Spring Break and Summer Camps. These camps allow kids to connect with others through music. “There’s four different themes: There’s down on the farm, under the sea, creatures great and small, and fairy tales. So depending on what weeks you pick, you get a different theme. There’s lots of free play, free stations, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, doing rhythm sticks. Just a lot of cool stuff,” Eynn McLeod said.

