Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Suspect crashes car into pond after police pursuit in Bartholomew County
A police pursuit resulted in an arrest of a wanted violent felon after the suspect's vehicle crashed into a pond in Bartholomew County Friday.
Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle. He then led officers on […]
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
WISH-TV
Monroe County jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in Monroe County who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè said Friday that the decision to terminate James Mitchell was part of his vow to make “accountability and transparency” a “top priority” of the sheriff’s department.
Columbus armed robbery suspect fled scene on foot, caught shortly afterward by police
According to police, Robert Christopher robbed the business at gunpoint and then ran from the scene on foot. Officers arrived shortly afterward and witnessed Christopher fleeing on foot.
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
Indiana man leads officers on miles-long chase, damages police vehicle
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is in police custody after leading officers on a miles-long chase and then damaging a K-9 patrol vehicle. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Steven Heath, 34, was traveling on State Road 362 in Nabb, Indiana at a high rate of speed.
Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody
Police went to the trailer park on Thursday at around 11:12 p.m. where 31-year-old Daniel Michael lived.
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
wbiw.com
Police locate meth during a traffic stop
WASHINGTON – Washington Police were assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a traffic stop Wednesday for multiple traffic violations on Biddinger Lane. Police suspected meth in the vehicle driven by 46-year-old Shirley Coker, of Washington. Police seized around 14 grams of meth found in the...
wbiw.com
Woman complains of head pain after three-vehicle collision
JUDAH – A Bedford woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37, Thursday morning. The accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 27-year-old Emily Ward, of Bedford, was driving a blue...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day issued the following update on the officer-involved shooting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day released the following statement about the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 37 at the Sinclair station leaving two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Investigators have not released how many shots were fired at the two officers....
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after canine Zazu alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Bedford Police Department officers and canine Zazu discovered drugs in his vehicle after originally stopping him for an expired license plate. BPD officer Tyler McGlocklin pulled the driver of the vehicle over in an alley east of Washington Avenue between 22nd...
Lawrence County Sheriff ramping up drug enforcement after officers shot during traffic stop
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence county police officers who were shot over the weekend are now out of the hospital and recovering. Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson were shot during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Newly-elected Sheriff Greg Day had just wrapped up working third shift with deputy Rhoades […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 10, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 9. 1:53 p.m. Cody Akin, 36, Orleans, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 3:40 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 4:33 a.m. 911 call investigation...
Comments / 2