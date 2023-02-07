ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle. He then led officers on […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Monroe County jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in Monroe County who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè said Friday that the decision to terminate James Mitchell was part of his vow to make “accountability and transparency” a “top priority” of the sheriff’s department.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
WASHINGTON, IN
Police locate meth during a traffic stop

WASHINGTON – Washington Police were assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a traffic stop Wednesday for multiple traffic violations on Biddinger Lane. Police suspected meth in the vehicle driven by 46-year-old Shirley Coker, of Washington. Police seized around 14 grams of meth found in the...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Woman complains of head pain after three-vehicle collision

JUDAH – A Bedford woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37, Thursday morning. The accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 27-year-old Emily Ward, of Bedford, was driving a blue...
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: February 10, 2023

Arrests – Feb. 9. 1:53 p.m. Cody Akin, 36, Orleans, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 3:40 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 4:33 a.m. 911 call investigation...
BEDFORD, IN

