NBC Los Angeles
Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves Several Hospitalized in Woodland Hills
A multi-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills left several people hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The collision involved three vehicles, leaving at least six people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened near Califa Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. One person was in critical condition, one in moderate condition...
NBC Los Angeles
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA
At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children
The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
NBC Los Angeles
A Man Shot, Killed by Police After Causing Fiery Crash in La Habra
Morning commuters in Orange County are being urged to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway in La Habra after a fiery two-car crash, followed by an officer-involved shooting, shut down the area. Authorities say they were in a pursuit with one of the involved cars prior to...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Arrested After Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo Parking Lot
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the 5 Freeway on Thursday. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple cars about...
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD Sergeant Charged With Reckless Driving After Crash
An LAPD sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after she allegedly caused a serious collision while responding to a pursuit in 2021 that left an innocent motorist with, "life changing injuries." Sgt. Ruby Aguirre is set to appear for an arraignment in April in Downtown...
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries
As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
NBC Los Angeles
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
NBC Los Angeles
One Injured When Metrolink Train and SUV Collide in Covina
At least one person was injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a vehicle in Covina. The train collided with the SUV at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street. It was not immediately clear whether anyone on the train was injured. Details about the hospitalized...
NBC Los Angeles
After 65 Years, San Pedro Fish Market is Closing and Looking for New Location
After more than 65 years in one of the corners of the port of Los Angeles, the popular San Pedro Fish Market will close its doors at the beginning of March 2023. According to its owners, the lease expires on March 3. However, the market will temporarily move to another location while the owners find a permanent location.
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
NBC Los Angeles
Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village
WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.
NBC Los Angeles
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest
Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Residents Have Mixed Feelings After Al Fresco Dining is Removed
All of Long Beach’s al fresco parklet dining areas are gone. The city cleared the COVID era structures, much to the excitement of some residents but disappointment to some businesses. Some residents are disappointed because these parking spots were not only vital during COVID, but still brought big business...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
