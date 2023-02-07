Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County just made it a bit more convenient to get a marriage license for people traveling to Las Vegas to get married.

Because so many couples come to Las Vegas to tie the know in February, the county has opened a temporary pop-up marriage licensing bureau at Harry Reid International Airport in the Terminal 1 baggage area near Carousel 5.

Katy Guerena and Adam Warner said the pop-up bureau made getting the license hassle-free.

“It’s amazing. Coming from out of state and traveling here and then having to book Ubers everywhere, I think this was really helpful and it was super awesome to accomodate us and save some time and some money.”

“Las Vegas is the Wedding Capital of the World and this February will be especially busy as couples enjoy Valentine’s Day weddings,” Goya said. “Couples love the convenience of the Pop-Up Marriage License Bureau as it gives them even more time to enjoy the variety of experiences we offer in Las Vegas.”

Couples can get a marriage license or vow renewal certificate. The process goes quickly and costs $102. The pop-up is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily throught Valentine’s Day. To save time, couples can pre-fill their marriage license application at this link . Couples will receive a reference number to show the clerk at the Marriage License Bureau. Proper ID is also needed.

Typically, there are 1,500 marriage licenses issued in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, which is twice the number issue during a non-holiday period. The is the fifth year the temporary pop-up is open. On average, 500 couples a year get their license at the airport.

Goya said the wedding industry brings in $2.5 billion annually in economic activity for Las Vegas.

