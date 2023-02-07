Read full article on original website
Related
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
NBC Los Angeles
Oil Prices Posts Gains After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day
Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's What's Happening With Home Prices as Mortgage Rates Fall
In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
NBC Los Angeles
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank
Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC Los Angeles
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
NBC Los Angeles
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
NBC Los Angeles
GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down
GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Sanctions Six Chinese Tech Companies for Supporting Spy Balloon Programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
