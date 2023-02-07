ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oil Prices Posts Gains After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day

Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
Here's What's Happening With Home Prices as Mortgage Rates Fall

In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance

Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
GitLab to Cut 7% of Workforce, Or About 130 Employees, Sending Shares Down

GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount...

