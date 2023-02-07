Read full article on original website
3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange
Founders of the beleaguered crypto lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies announced on Thursday the launch of the "world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives.” The 3AC founders partnered with CoinFlex founder Mark Lamb for the creation of the Open Exchange (OPNX). In a series of Twitter threads, Zhu said OPNX would focus on transparency and user safety, ensuring real-time public cryptographic audits confirm every transaction, deposit, withdrawal, trade and balance. The exchange will start as a marketplace for claims trading and derivatives and eventually expand to offer decentralized custody and clearing, stocks, FX and innovative products. Also Read: Bitcoin ATM...
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Indie Semiconductor To Snap GEO Semiconductor For $275M Including Earnout
Indie Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) agreed to acquire GEO Semiconductor, Inc, a video processors maker for automotive cameras, for $180 million. The purchase consideration comprised $90 million in cash plus 12 million Indie shares. The shares were worth $95 million based on the February 8 closing of $7.92. The consideration included an earnout provision of up to $90 million. Indie expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 non-GAAP EPS. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie's Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. "Camera processing is...
Looking For The Best Cannabis Accounting Firm? Meet Crowe Partner Tiffany Richardson At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel. As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature Tiffany Richardson, Tax Managing Partner at Crowe LLP — one of the largest accounting, consulting, and technology firms in the U.S. located in Denver. Bringing Clients A Solution For Your Cannabis Business: Richardson's Hard Work With more than 17 years of public accounting experience, Richardson is an expert at providing tax compliance and consulting services to companies...
Investment Gurus Predict Next Bull Market For Cryptocurrencies
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and Osprey Funds chief Greg King have both expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent bear market. Blockchain assets have reached their lows and are now entering the next bull market cycle, regardless of what happens in the interest-rate-sensitive asset classes, Morehead says. This would be the seventh bull cycle, after six bear cycles. See Also: Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case King, meanwhile, says each down cycle is slightly less than the previous one and that prices wouldn't necessarily rise in a straight line. As optimism grows, it will translate into finding the 'wall of worry,' a term used in traditional financial markets to describe scenarios where markets trend higher despite a lack of positive sentiment, he told Bloomberg News. That being said, both Morehead and King remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and believe that the industry has bottomed out. Next: Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Unity Software Shares Pop After Supersonic Updates Platform For Mobile Game Developers
Unity Software Inc's U mobile game publishing solution Supersonic deepened its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, and a multi-platform marketability tool. The update builds on Supersonic's white box approach to publishing, giving hyper-casual game developers increased access to data, insights, and...
YourWay Cannabis Brands Terminates Contracts With Old Pal And Airo
YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (OTCPK:YOURF) (CSE:YOUR) (FSE:HOB) has terminated its contracts with two cannabis brands: Old Pal LLC and Airo Brands, Inc. Due to the current market conditions in Arizona, the terms of these contracts were no longer viable or attractive for the company. Although these brands contributed to YourWay's sales performance for the December 31, 2022, fiscal year, the expected reduction in revenue and profitability, licensing structure and operational demands of servicing the brands did not match the return on investment and, ultimately, it is in the best interest of the parties to part ways. With the termination of these contracts,...
Benzinga
$124M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $124,830,222 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $124 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qyqqsjamewsx92czr5nuqkaa92hl3xescqz8s03wna5vnv89w3sgsja7kna. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
Design Your Menu, Set Prices With BDSA's New Analytics Solution For Cannabis Retailers
Retail data provider BDSA recently confirmed the availability of its Menu Analytics solution for cannabis industry leaders. The tool is expected to help companies make data-driven pricing, sales, marketing and merchandising decisions. Menu Analytics provides cannabis retailers, brands, and investors deeper insights into the menu-listed pricing availability of brands and products at a local and store-specific level. Among its offerings: Unlocking key retailing opportunities by identifying distribution gaps. Uncovering store-specific pricing and assortments. Using trend analysis to identify product restocking issues. Enabling brand evaluation based on markup, velocity, availability, and price "BDSA’s Menu Analytics provides granular data that informs sales velocity and pricing analysis," BDSA co-founder and...
Kevin O'Leary Says AI Will Be Fastest-Growing Sector In His Portfolio In 2023: How Much He'll Be Investing
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary has recently endorsed artificial intelligence and views it as a remarkable investment opportunity. In a recent interview with Insider, O'Leary said that AI will be the fastest-growing category in his portfolio for 2023. "Our plan is to probably give artificial intelligence a 3.5% weighting by the end of the year," O'Leary said. Earlier this month, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) revamped its Bing search engine with Open AI's ChatGPT technology. In response, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched Bard in an effort to compete with Microsoft's use of AI. "ChatGPT certainly is a threat to Google, and Google must know that. But unfortunately, the market has...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.” What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider in March 2022, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.” “There are so many cryptocurrencies that come out now; everybody has a way to create a new one, and you have a celebrity star with it,” Business Insider quoted Wozniak as saying. The tech entrepreneur in the interview also suggested that people often buy cryptocurrencies simply because they are blinded by the potential windfalls. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Why It Matters: Wozniak...
A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability
Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB: AWKNF) has initiated a feasibility study of formulating and delivering MDMA through Catalent’s proprietary oral, fast-dissolving tablet Zydis technology. The new drug delivery platform is a freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that rapidly disperses in the mouth (not requiring water) which holds the potential for better absorption, a more efficient delivery, rapid onset of effects, a better patient experience and compliance. See also: Psychedelics Companies Seek Innovative Methods To Deliver Assisted Therapies, This One Stands Out Faster onset of effects could lead to shortening therapy sessions and, through pre-gastric absorption and bypassing of the first-pass metabolism, enhanced pharmacokinetics (PK.) Awakn’s CSO Shaun McNulty stated that Catalent is “a world leader” in formulation and that their Zydis ODT technology is “the gold standard” for rapid, safe and consistent delivery of drugs to patients. See also: EXCLUSIVE: New Partnership Brings Leading Psychedelic Protocol For Alcoholism Treatment To NYC “This study has the potential to demonstrate that Zydis ODT technology can provide an ideal MDMA formulation option both for patients and for health care providers,” McNulty concluded. Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Bacsica, aiyoshi597, Gisele Yashar and August_0802 on Shutterstock. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cube Psytech To Buy Psychedelics Company With Data On 200 Species Of Mushrooms
Canadian biopharma psychedelics company Cube Psytech Holdings agreed to acquire Translational Life Sciences (TLS). Cube will issue about 50% of its outstanding shares, warrants and options to shareholders, directors and employees of TLS in exchange for 100% of its outstanding share capital. This will result in TLS's acquiring one-third of the share capital in Cube. The deal is contingent on a private placement or another financing of a minimum of $1.5 (CA$2) million. See Also: A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability At the moment, the company has initiated a private placement to issue up to...
AppLovin Analysts Like Near-Term Stability Post Q4 Performance; Remain Cautious Over Apple, Google's Privacy Covenants
Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained AppLovin Corp APP with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $15 to $16. APP's solid 4Q results were modestly ahead of expectations, but sequential stability in the 1Q guidance came as a positive surprise. The biggest upside driver in the quarter was...
Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Disney, Berkshire Hathaway And Why Kevin O'Leary Says 10,000 Cryptos Will Be Worthless
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The three major indexes saw their biggest weekly drop in 2023, as the markets cooled down after spiking higher in January. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.1%, and the Dow Industrial Average slid by 0.2% this week. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now 5.7% higher than a year ago. This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. Powell said U.S....
Tencent And NetEase Score Wins As Chinese Regulator Doles Out Gaming Licenses; Alibaba Bags One This Time Too
China's video games regulator approved 87 new video games for February, including titles under Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), and NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES). Leading gaming company Tencent won at least one game license for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi," Reuters reports. Alibaba bagged approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi." Also Read: Tencent Prepared To Launch Bevy Of Games This December As Domestic Regulatory Crackdown Cools Down NetEase won a license for its mobile game, "Journey to the West: Shikong." XD Inc (OTC: XDNCF) bagged a license for a title named "Sausage Party." In November 2022, Tencent bagged its first commercial game license in a year and a half since the country initiated a crackdown on the sector. Unlike in most other countries, video games need approvals from regulators before a release in China, which is also the largest gaming market. Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 1.33% at $48.88 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Aligos Reprioritizes Pipeline With Focus On NASH, COVID Programs, Cuts Another 10% Of Its Workforce
Aligos Therapeutics Inc ALGS announced a portfolio reprioritization, with priorities focused on the rapid advancement of its clinical NASH (ALG-055009) and COVID-19 (ALG-097558) programs. The company also plans to maintain its ongoing NASH oligonucleotide research collaborations with Merck & Co Inc MRK. Additionally, the company plans to complete the ≤48-week...
EXCLUSIVE: Why DraftKings Is A Key Holding Of Ark Invest, Stands Out Ahead Of The Sports Betting Competition
The sports betting sector has become incredibly competitive, with many operators competing for market share in the legalized states. A portfolio manager for Ark Invest told Benzinga why DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stood out for years and could be the long-term winner. What Happened: Since going public via SPAC merger, DraftKings has been a pure play investment options for those looking for exposure to online sports betting. Ark Invest and its CEO Cathie Wood have been fans of DraftKings for years, with the stock a key holding in the firm's ETFs. The newly released Ark Invest Big Ideas 2023 highlighted the belief that sports betting will...
Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
