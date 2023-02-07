ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giada De Laurentiis And Bobby Flay Share Secret Weapons For Potato Salad

When you hear the word "salad," bowls of wilted lettuce with dressing drizzled on top are often the first things that come to mind. But salads do not need to involve leafy greens at all if you don't want them to. From pasta salad and watermelon salad to bean salad and corn salad, there are so many ways to turn salads into not just a healthy meal but also a delicious concoction filled with your favorite ingredients. Another prime example of a tasty loaded salad is the iconic potato salad.
The Head Chef Of Cheesecake Factory's Asian Spin-Off Beat Bobby Flay

It's probably not hard to imagine how The Cheesecake Factory came up with its name. Though an abundant variety of cheesecake is on offer at these restaurants, there are so many other menu items to choose from it can be overwhelming. Luckily, for customers who are worried about menu anxiety, we've saved them some stress by ranking some of the chain's more popular dishes.
For Perfect Air Fryer Poached Eggs, Temperature Is Key

Poached eggs aren't just a brunch staple, they're good any time you're looking to add a little richness to your plate. Pros on television and in restaurant kitchens make the act of poaching eggs appear easy, but when it gets down to performing the task at home, a lot can go wrong. A few tricks of the trade will go a long way when you're first getting started. According to the Food Network, adding vinegar to your water will help the egg whites set neatly. So will using eggs that are as fresh as possible.
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
MedicineNet.com

Do Bananas Help You Sleep, and What Is the Best Time Eat One Before Bed?

Oftentimes, hunger pangs strike you before bed, and the journey to the kitchen to quell your midnight munchies begins. Next time these hunger pangs come on, consider eating a banana before returning to bed. Bananas are a healthy snack, and they may even help with your restlessness. Bananas are one...
boldsky.com

Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?

Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

Why you should be drinking more pickle juice—no, really

Did you know pickle brine is jam packed with vitamins, electrolytes — and even probiotics, depending on the recipe? You may love eating pickles but have you thought about drinking the juice?. The best pickle juice to drink is the same flavor of whatever variety of pickles you already...
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
